News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 234

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 234th day, we take a look at the main developments.

A pink teddy bear lies on the ground in front of residential apartments that were destroyed by Russian military strikes
A pink teddy bear lies on the ground in front of residential apartments that were destroyed by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on October 14, 2022 [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters[
Published On 15 Oct 2022

Here is the situation as it stands on Saturday, October 15.

Fighting

  • Ukrainian authorities have reported Russian shelling in several regions overnight including in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.
  • Local authorities have said five enemy drones of Iranian design were intercepted over the Dnipropetrovsk region in Ukraine.
  • The US government has announced further arms deliveries to Ukraine worth a total of $725m including HIMARs, ammunition and armoured vehicles.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed Moscow was “doing everything right” in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
  • The 70-year-old Russian leader said he has no plans “for now” to launch massive air raids such as those carried out this week, in which more than 100 long-range missiles were fired at targets across Ukraine.
Debris covers an area of a heavily damaged school after a Russian attack, two days ago at the village of Velyka Kostromka, in Dnipropetrovsk region
Debris covers an area of a heavily damaged school after a Russian attack, two days ago in the village of Velyka Kostromka, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, on Thursday, October 13, 2022 [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
  • Ukrainian engineers have restored “much needed” back-up power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after shelling robbed it of access to external electricity twice in the past week, Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, said on Friday.
  • Ukrainian investigators have finished exhuming soldiers in one of two mass graves discovered after Russian troops retreated from the town of Lyman in Donetsk, police said.

Diplomacy

  • Saudi Arabia will provide $400m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to state news agency SPA.
  • Sweden has rejected plans to set up a formal joint investigation team with Denmark and Germany to look into last month’s ruptures of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, said a Swedish prosecutor investigating the leaks.

Economy

  • International Monetary Fund member countries have issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, but Moscow again blocked consensus on issuing a joint communique on the single biggest factor fuelling inflation and slowing the global economy, officials said.
