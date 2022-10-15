Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 234
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 234th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 15 Oct 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Saturday, October 15.
Fighting
- Ukrainian authorities have reported Russian shelling in several regions overnight including in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.
- Local authorities have said five enemy drones of Iranian design were intercepted over the Dnipropetrovsk region in Ukraine.
- The US government has announced further arms deliveries to Ukraine worth a total of $725m including HIMARs, ammunition and armoured vehicles.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed Moscow was “doing everything right” in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
- The 70-year-old Russian leader said he has no plans “for now” to launch massive air raids such as those carried out this week, in which more than 100 long-range missiles were fired at targets across Ukraine.
- Ukrainian engineers have restored “much needed” back-up power to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after shelling robbed it of access to external electricity twice in the past week, Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, said on Friday.
- Ukrainian investigators have finished exhuming soldiers in one of two mass graves discovered after Russian troops retreated from the town of Lyman in Donetsk, police said.
Diplomacy
- Saudi Arabia will provide $400m in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to state news agency SPA.
- Sweden has rejected plans to set up a formal joint investigation team with Denmark and Germany to look into last month’s ruptures of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, said a Swedish prosecutor investigating the leaks.
Economy
- International Monetary Fund member countries have issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, but Moscow again blocked consensus on issuing a joint communique on the single biggest factor fuelling inflation and slowing the global economy, officials said.
