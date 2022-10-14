Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank raid

At least 117 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year.

Ramallah, occupied West Bank – Israeli forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian man during a raid on the city of Jenin the northern occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian health ministry spokesperson told Al Jazeera the man killed on Friday morning is 20-year-old Mateen Dabaya.

He was shot with a bullet to the head, ministry spokesperson Mohammad Awawdeh said.

The killing took place shortly after dozens of Israeli armored vehicles raided Jenin on Friday at 8am (5am GMT), during which confrontations broke out with Palestinian youth.

A physician in his 40s, Abdullah al-Ahmad, was seriously wounded with a bullet to the head and is currently in critical condition in Jenin’s public hospital, Awawdeh said.

Videos shared by local journalists appeared to show Israeli forces shooting at ambulance crews.

At least five others have been wounded with live ammunition since the morning in Jenin, according to the health ministry.

Earlier on Friday, the state news agency Wafa announced that a Palestinian teenager had succumbed to wounds he sustained during his arrest by Israeli forces last month.

Wafa, as well as the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Commission, identified him as 17-year-old Mohammad Maher Ghawadreh.

Ghawadreh, who hails from the Jenin refugee camp, died while being treated at the Tel Hashomer hospital in Israel. He was arrested after he allegedly carried out a shooting attack on a bus full of Israeli soldiers in the occupied Jordan Valley, wounding seven, on September 5.

At least 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the 1967-occupied territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, including 51 Palestinians during Israel’s three-day assault on Gaza in August, according to the health ministry.

Israel has been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank, largely focused on the towns of Jenin and Nablus, where Palestinian armed resistance is becoming more organized.

Local and international rights groups have condemned what they call Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians, including suspected assailants, in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Senior Israeli politicians have encouraged “Israeli soldiers and police to kill Palestinians they suspect of attacking Israelis even when they are no longer a threat” according to Human Rights Watch.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has noted in reports that Israeli forces “often use firearms against Palestinians on mere suspicion or as a precautionary measure, in violation of international standards”.