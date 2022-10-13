UN condemns Russia’s annexation move: How did countries vote?

A country breakdown of the General Assembly vote rejecting Russia’s annexations in Ukraine.

The United Nations General Assembly condemned Russia’s attempt to annex four territories in Ukraine last month in a resolution that displayed global disapproval.

In total, 143 countries backed the resolution reaffirming Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity; 35 countries abstained from voting, while five countries voted against it.

Here is a country breakdown of the General Assembly vote:

Member states that voted in favour of the resolution

A: Afghanistan, Albania, Andorra, Angola, Austria, Azerbaijan

B: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso

C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, Comoros, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica

D: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic

E: Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia

F: Fiji, Finland, France

G: Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana

H: Haiti, Hungary

I: Iceland, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy

J: Jamaica, Japan, Jordan

K: Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait

L: Latvia, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

M: Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar,

N: Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway

O: Oman

P: Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Republic of Moldova, Romania, Rwanda

S: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Samoa, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Salomon Islands, Somalia, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland

T: Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Turkey,

U: Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay

V: Vanuatu

Y: Yemen

Z: Zambia

Member states that voted against the resolution

B: Belarus

D: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea)

N: Nicaragua

R: Russia

S: Syria

Member states that abstained

A: Algeria, Armenia

B: Bolivia, Burundi

C: Central African Republic, China, Congo, Cuba, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia

G: Guinea

H: Honduras

I: India

K: Kazakhstan, Kyrgystan

L: Lao, Lesotho

M: Mali, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia

P: Pakistan

S: South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan

T: Tajikistan, Thailand, Togo

U: Uganda, Tanzania, Uzbekistan

V: Vietnam

Z: Zimbabwe