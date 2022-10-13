Iraqi parliament elects Abdul Latif Rashid as new president

Election breaks months-long political deadlock and came hours after rockets struck areas near Baghdad’s Green Zone.

Lawmakers in Iraq have elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as the country’s new president, breaking a months-long political deadlock.

Rashid, 78, replaces fellow Iraqi Kurd Barham Saleh as head of state after the two-round vote in parliament on Thursday, winning more than 160 votes against 99 for Saleh, an assembly official said.

Rashid is a British-educated engineer and was the Iraqi minister of water resources from 2003-2010. He has 15 days to invite a nominee from the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government.

At least 269 of the 329 lawmakers attended the voting session on Thursday afternoon, which came hours after nine rockets struck areas near Baghdad’s Green Zone, where the parliament is located.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed, reporting from Baghdad, said that several civilians and members of the security forces were wounded in the rocket attacks, which took place as the parliament was about to begin its session.

A first round of voting on the presidential nomination failed to reach the required two-thirds majority.

Iraq had already made three failed attempts this year to elect a new head of state from February 7 to March 30.

The country has witnessed months of political deadlock after powerful Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr last year emerged as the biggest winner in a parliamentary vote, but failed to rally enough support to form a government.

Al-Sadr has withdrawn his parliamentarians from the assembly and in August announced he would quit politics, prompting the worst violence in Baghdad for years.

While the presidency is a largely ceremonial position, the vote is a key step in Iraq’s political process because the president invites the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government.

Under a power-sharing system designed to avoid sectarian conflict, Iraq’s president is Kurdish, its prime minister is Shia and its parliament speaker is Sunni.

More to follow.