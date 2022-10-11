Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 230
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 230th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 11 Oct 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Tuesday, October 11.
Conflict
- Ukraine pledged to strengthen its armed forces after Russia launched its biggest aerial assaults on cities since the beginning of the war, forcing thousands to flee to bomb shelters and prompting Kyiv to halt electricity exports to Europe.
- Russian missiles hit targets across Ukraine, killing 19 people and wounding 97, emergency services said, as they tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.
- Russia’s defence ministry said it had hit “all designated targets” in its massive missile attack on Ukrainian military, communications and energy infrastructure.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he ordered “massive” long-range strikes after accusing Ukraine of an attack on a bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea on Saturday.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to US President Joe Biden and wrote on Telegram afterwards that air defence was the “number 1 priority in our defence cooperation”. Biden told Zelenskyy the United States would provide advanced air defence systems.
- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its Western backers.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had temporarily halted its work in Ukraine for security reasons.
- Hundreds of people protested outside the Russian embassy in Warsaw, Poland, calling for Russia to be designated a terrorist state and for its diplomats to be expelled.
Economy and diplomacy
- The United Nations General Assembly voted to reject Russia’s call for the 193-member body to hold a secret ballot later this week on whether to condemn Moscow’s move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine.
- Putin is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday in Astana, Kazakhstan.
- Group of Seven leaders will hold a call on Tuesday with Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s spokesperson said.
- Hong Kong’s leader said there was “no legal basis” for the city to act on Western sanctions when asked about a Russian yacht berthed in the city that belongs to a sanctioned Russian oligarch.
