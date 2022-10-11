Lebanon, Israel reach ‘historic agreement’ on maritime borders

Negotiators say a deal that satisfies both sides has been reached, with the official signing expected soon.

Lebanon and Israel have reached an “historic” deal to end a long-running maritime border dispute in the gas-rich Mediterranean Sea, according to negotiators from the two countries.

Lebanon’s deputy speaker Elias Bou Saab said on Wednesday, after submitting the United States-brokered final draft of the deal to President Michel Aoun, that an agreement had been reached that satisfies both sides.

“Lebanon has obtained its full rights, and all of its remarks have been taken into account,” said Saab, the negotiator. He added that the final draft “takes into consideration all of Lebanon’s requirements and we believe that the other side should feel the same”.

Lebanon’s presidency voiced hope that “the agreement on the demarcation will be announced as soon as possible”. Aoun had previously said that a deal would not signify a “partnership” with Israel. The two countries are technically at war.

Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, who headed the Israeli negotiating team, echoed Saab’s remarks.

“All our demands were met, the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel’s security interests and are on our way to an historic agreement,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office hailed “an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security”.

While limited in scope, an agreement might ease security and economic concerns in both countries, whose shared history is rife with conflict.

The deal would resolve a territorial dispute in the eastern tip of the Mediterranean Sea in an area where Lebanon aims to explore for natural gas, and near waters where Israel has already found commercially viable quantities of hydrocarbons.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr, reporting from Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, said intermittent negotiations between the two sides have been taking place for more than a decade.

“But now Lebanon is in crisis and if it is able to start exploring and drilling [for gas reserves], it could have revenues from gas production to help it with its financial meltdown,” she added.

Israeli pipeline tested

A major source of friction was the Karish gas field, which Israel insisted fell entirely within its waters and was not a subject of negotiation.

Israel last week rejected last-minute amendments to the deal by Lebanon that briefly appeared to jeopardise longstanding efforts to reach an agreement.

On Sunday, London-listed firm Energean began testing the pipeline linking Karish to the Israeli coast, a key step before production can begin. Israel has said production would begin at Karish as soon as possible, regardless of Lebanon’s demands.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese political party backed by Iran, has threatened to use force against Israel should the country explore for gas near the disputed area before Lebanon is allowed to do so.

“This is the first time any sort of agreement between these two countries has been reached,” said Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith, reporting from West Jerusalem.

Smith said the deal is in Israel’s security interest as Lebanon currently relies heavily on Iran for energy, Israel’s archrival in the region.

“It is in Israel’s interest that Lebanon is able to exploit any reserves it might find in its territorial waters,” he said.

Officials from both countries were in close contact via US mediator Amos Hochstein over the past few days in an effort to resolve outstanding differences.

Lebanese caretaker energy minister Walid Fayyad has said French gas giant TotalEnergies would begin the process of exploring for gas in Lebanese waters as soon as a maritime border deal with Israel was concluded.

Israeli energy minister Karine Elharrar told Army Radio a signing date has not been set yet.

Israel is holding an election on November 1 and it is still unclear whether the accord would require parliament’s approval.