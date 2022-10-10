Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 229
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 229th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, October 10.
Conflict
- Missile attacks on “many” Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv left people dead and wounded, the country’s presidency said on Monday.
- The attacks come a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an explosion on the Kerch Bridge which connects Crimea to Russia. Russia is investigating the blast that partially damaged the 19km (12-mile) bridge.
- On Sunday, Russian shelling destroyed an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 12 people, Ukrainian officials said.
- Russian troops are coming closer to the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, having advanced up to 2km (1.24 miles) towards it over the past week, a British intelligence update said on Monday.
- Traffic on the vital Kerch Bridge – a supply route for Russian forces – has resumed, while the Russian transport ministry, quoted by RIA news agency, said nearly 1,500 people and 162 heavy cargoes had travelled by ferry across the Kerch Strait since the explosion.
- The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been restored, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom and the UN’s nuclear watchdog said.
Economy, diplomacy
- The White House said it would continue to arm Ukraine but declined direct comment on the explosion that damaged Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea.
- The Kremlin praised OPEC+ for agreeing on production cuts that had successfully countered the “mayhem” sown by the United States in global energy markets.
