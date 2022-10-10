Malaysia announces early election amid continued in-fighting

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri says he has dissolved parliament and the election date will be decided by the election commission.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called early elections after months of political in-fighting among politicians in the ruling coalition.

Speaking on state television on Monday, Ismail Sabri said the date of the election, which has to be held within 60 days of parliament’s dissolution, would be announced by the elections commission.

The election was not due until September of next year, but Malaysia has been riven by political power struggles since the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) was toppled in May 2018 – the first time it had been out of power in more than 60 years – amid the multibillion-dollar scandal at 1MDB over which former Prime Minister Najib Razak has been jailed.

Ismail Sabri is one of UMNO’s vice presidents and has been ruling in a shaky alliance with other parties representing the ethnic Malay majority since August 2021.

But Najib, and party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also on trial for corruption, remain influential and Zahid had been pushing for elections to be brought forward.

Malaysia has had three prime ministers since the May 2018 elections.

Ismail Sabri said holding the election meant “the mandate was returned to the people” and that a democratic vote would help to establish a “strong, stable and respected” government.

About 60 percent of the country’s population of 32 million is Malay, but it is also home to substantial numbers of ethnic Chinese and Indian people as well as Indigenous communities.

Some politicians have expressed concern about holding elections towards the end of the year when the monsoon takes place and Malaysia is sometimes hit by severe floods.