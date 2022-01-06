US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris will deliver remarks as US commemorates victims of deadly Capitol attack.

People across the United States are commemorating the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on the US Capitol, described by top officials in Washington, DC, as an “unprecedented” assault on the country’s democracy.

A mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

Five people died in the ensuing violence, Trump was later impeached for “incitement of insurrection”, and more than 725 people have since been charged in relation to the attempt to undermine a democratic transition of power.

Several events are planned in the US capital on Thursday to commemorate the sombre anniversary, with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris set to address the nation from the Capitol at 9:00am ET (14:00 GMT).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leading Democrats will later hold a moment of silence on the House floor before leading a discussion about the riot with historians. A prayer vigil will also be held on Thursday evening.

Here are the latest updates:

12 mins ago (13:23 GMT)

US attorney general pledges accountability

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has promised to ensure justice and accountability for the January 6 Capitol riot.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Garland said the US Justice Department would not relent in prosecuting people who broke the law during what he described as an “unprecedented attack” on US democracy.

Garland said the Justice Department has charged more than 725 defendants in relation to the riot. The most severe charges have been reserved for people accused of assaulting police officers and of being involved in planning to disrupt the certification of President Biden’s electoral victory, he said.

24 mins ago (13:10 GMT)

Faces of chaos: Where are they now?

From a shirtless young man with face paint, tattoos and a big furry hat, to Confederate partisans and a guy with his feet on the US House speaker’s desk, the Capitol riot produced some memorable images.

Al Jazeera’s Ali Harb tracked down some of the most memorable characters to see where they are now – and where the legal proceedings against them stand.

Richard Barnett remained in pre-trial detention for more than three months [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

39 mins ago (12:55 GMT)

A ‘wake up call’ to threat of US far-right

A year after the January 6 riot, a former US counterterrorism official worries that lone-wolf-style attacks from far-right extremists could pose a significant security challenge through 2022.

“It was a wake-up call,” Jason Blazakis, a former US Department of State counterterrorism official, told Al Jazeera.

“[The far-right] was a threat that was underestimated by security officials and policymakers who were sometimes willfully trying to ignore the problem for political reasons … Only now is the US government seeing the internal threat as a serious challenge.”