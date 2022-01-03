Pakistan has reported more than 700 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest tally in two months, while India has launched a drive to vaccinate children before a feared Omicron surge.

Elsewhere, Qatar health officials say the country is witnessing a third coronavirus wave amid a surge in reported cases.

Here are the latest updates:

31 mins ago (10:54 GMT)

Australia pushes on with reopening amid milder impact of Omicron

Australia’s government said the milder effect of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus meant the country could push ahead with plans to reopen the economy even as new infections hit a record of more than 37,000 and the number of people hospitalised rose.

“We have to stop thinking about case numbers and think about serious illness, living with the virus, managing our own health and ensuring that we’re monitoring those symptoms and we keep our economy going,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Channel Seven.

Record daily case numbers were reported on Monday in the states of Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania, as well as the Australian Capital Territory.

Read more here.

50 mins ago (10:35 GMT)

Israel to admit some foreigners with presumed COVID immunity

Israel will admit foreigners with presumed COVID-19 immunity from medium-risk countries as of January 9, the Health Ministry said, moving to reverse a ban on entry by foreigners imposed in late November in response to Omicron variant surge.

Those slated to be allowed in would travel from countries Israel has designated “orange”, would have to prove in advance they are either vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 and would be subject to PCR testing before and after their arrival.

1 hour ago (09:59 GMT)

Omicron spreading among over-50s: UK minister

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading among over-50s, but data do not suggest further restrictions are needed because of the high uptake of booster jabs by older people, British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said.

“We’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection,” he told BBC radio. “They are boosted – 90 percent of the over 50s are boosted.”

He said the government would assess the situation in England on Wednesday. “There’s nothing in the data at the moment that would make me believe we need to go further.”

Britain’s Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi says 90 percent of the over 50s are boosted [File: Reuters]

2 hours ago (09:30 GMT)

Tokyo reports 103 daily coronavirus cases

The Tokyo government says the city has 103 daily coronavirus infections, the highest tally since October 8.

The number of new cases in Tokyo has been on the rise since the end of last month. Monday’s figure is up from 84 infections reported the previous day.

A pedestrian walks past a department store in the Ebisu district of Tokyo [File: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg]

3 hours ago (08:55 GMT)

Qatar in ‘a third wave’ of COVID-19

Qatar is witnessing the start of a third coronavirus wave, a spike in cases heightened by Omicron, according to a health official.

Dr Soha al-Bayat, head of vaccination at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), said in a televised interview that “most of the new COVID-19 cases are related to the Omicron variant”, adding that cases have been rising in the country since November but a significant spike was seen in the last two weeks.

“According to the primary available information, Omicron is a fast spreader but the symptoms are mild or moderate without any serious complications,” al-Bayat said on Qatar TV.

Read more here.

3 hours ago (08:32 GMT)

Pakistan records highest cases in two months

Pakistan reported 708 COVID cases in a single day, its highest tally in two months, as authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections and made preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The latest data of the past 24 hours pushed the positivity ratio to 1.55 percent, the highest since October 24, according to the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which is overseeing the pandemic response.

“There is clear evidence now of a beginning of another COVID wave which has been expected for the last few weeks,” Asad Umar, minister in charge of supervising anti-COVID-19 operations, said on Twitter.

A street vendor waits for customers at a closed market in Peshawar, Pakistan [File: Reuters]

3 hours ago (08:15 GMT)

Kuwaitis told to avoid European travel over Omicron

Kuwait has called on its citizens to avoid travel to several European countries hit hard by Omicron.

The foreign ministry said they should “delay their trips” generally and, in particular, to France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy.

It also urged its citizens to leave those countries if they are already there, “considering the significant and unprecedented rise in the number of new cases”.