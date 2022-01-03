Infographic: How COVID has spread globally in the last two years

As confirmed cases near the 300-million mark, Al Jazeera’s animated graphics look at COVID-19’s spread across the world.

Nearly 300 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide over the past two years, and more than five million deaths have been reported.

The United States, India and Brazil have emerged as the countries with the highest number of confirmed cases – people testing positive – and deaths.

There is also an unknown number of people who may have been infected but were not tested.

According to epidemiological models, the true number of infections and deaths could be considerably higher than reported figures.

This animation shows how the coronavirus spread across the world:

This animation shows how the world surpassed five million COVID-19 deaths: