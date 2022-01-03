Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised with abdominal pain: Reports

President taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital after landing in Sao Paulo, local media reports say, citing his doctor.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to a hospital in Sao Paulo with abdominal pain, according to local media reports.

TV network Globo showed images of the 66-year-old disembarking from the presidential plane on foot with his entourage after landing in Sao Paulo at about 1:30am (04:30 GMT). He was then taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital, it said.

Globo quoted Bolsonaro’s doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, as saying Bolsonaro had stomach pains. According to the UOL news site, Macedo said the president would undergo several tests to examine his abdomen.

There was no immediate comment by the presidential press service.

Macedo operated on Bolsonaro after he was stabbed at a political rally during his presidential election campaign in 2018. Since then, Bolsonaro has undergone stomach surgery several times.

Last July, he was hospitalised due to a severe case of hiccups.