At least two people have been killed and several injured in a bomb blast in a busy shopping district of the Pakistani city of Lahore, police said.

Abid Khan, a senior police official, said the dead and wounded were transported to a nearby hospital, where some were listed in critical condition.

Officers are still trying to determine what kind of device was used for the attack, he added.

“Initial investigations show that it was a time-controlled device on a motorbike which was the cause of the blast,” Rana Arif, spokesman for Lahore police, told AFP news agency.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was quoted as saying by Pakistani news website dawn.com that the incident “is aimed at sabotaging the atmosphere of law and order”.

“Those responsible for the blast will not be able to escape the clutches of the law,” he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but there have been a series of blasts and attacks against police since December, when a truce between the government and Pakistan’s Taliban lapsed.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – a home-grown movement that shares common roots with the Afghan Taliban – has claimed responsibility for most of those incidents.

