Iran’s Raisi says Moscow visit ‘turning point’ in bilateral ties

Iranian president talks of the need to make improvements in bilateral ties as he is scheduled to hold talks with the Russian president.

Tehran, Iran – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said his visit to Moscow could mark a “turning point” in bilateral relations between the two countries ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Before departing for the Russian capital on Wednesday for a two-day trip, the Iranian president described Iran and Russia as strong, independent and influential nations in the region who could boost their security and trade through maintaining close dialogue.

“We have common interests with Russia and our collaboration and common interests could certainly create security and combat unilateralism in the region,” Raisi said in a quip to the United States, which has imposed different levels of sanctions against both countries.

Raisi added that the current level of ties has been satisfactory neither to Iran nor to Russia, so they both wish to use this visit to make improvements.

Political, economic, energy, trade, and space issues will be among topics discussed in Moscow, according to the president.

Their previous 20-year agreement ended last year and while it could be automatically renewed for another five years, both sides agreed it needed improvements.

The two countries have been working to sign a new and improved long-term bilateral cooperation agreement, but it is not expected to be finalised during Raisi’s visit.

Raisi and Putin were initially scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tajikistan in September, but the Russian president had to go into isolation over a COVID-19 infection among his officials.

With support from all seven permanent members, Iran’s bid to become a full member of the SCO was approved at the time, signaling a diplomatic victory amid the harsh US sanctions leveled against it in 2018, when then US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump’s successor Joe Biden promised to revive the landmark 2015 deal that put a cap on Tehran’s nuclear programme in lieu of sanctions relief.

In Moscow, Raisi is accompanied by his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, economy minister Ehsan Khandoozi, and petroleum minister Javad Owji.

In what is the first visit to Russia by an Iranian president since 2017, Raisi will address Russia’s lower house of parliament, the Duma, on Thursday.

He is also scheduled to meet with a number of Iranians living in Russia and hold a session with Russian businesspeople.

The visit comes as talks are ongoing in Vienna to restore the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, including the US.

Russia has repeatedly said it supports the restoration of the landmark accord and the full lifting of US sanctions that are inconsistent with the deal.

After a United Nations embargo on Iran’s purchase of conventional arms came to an end despite US objections in October 2020, Iran has been interested in purchasing advanced Russian weapons, including fighter jets, helicopters and tanks.