How the world reacted to the Houthi attack on UAE

Politicians condemn Monday’s attacks on Abu Dhabi – claimed by Yemen-based Houthi rebels – that killed three people.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones.

Monday’s attack set off explosions in fuel trucks, killing three people, injuring six and causing a fire near the airport in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the region’s commercial and tourism hub.

In retaliation, on Tuesday the Saudi-led coalition carried out air raids on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, killing more than 12 people.

Here is how the world reacted to Monday’s attack:

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “condemns” the suspected drone attacks and calls on “all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any escalation”, his spokesman said.

“Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law,” Stephane Dujarric added in comments to reporters after the attack.

United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken slammed the attacks in a phone call with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated the US position on the “terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi”.

He added that Washington will work to hold the Houthi group “accountable after they claimed responsibility for the incident”.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry reaffirmed the kingdom’s full solidarity with the UAE, saying it will stand by Abu Dhabi in the face of all elements that threaten its security and stability.

“The kingdom also points out that this terrorist act, behind which stand the evil forces of the Houthi terrorist militia, reaffirms the seriousness of this terrorist group and its threat to security, peace, and stability in the region and the world,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The Kingdom stresses that it continues to confront all attempts and terrorist practices of the Houthi militia through its leadership of coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen.”

Qatar

Qatar’s ministry of foreign affairs said that Doha considered targeting civilian installations and vital facilities a “terrorist” act that violates international norms and laws.

It reiterated the country’s strong position on rejecting violence and “terrorist” acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom denounced the deadly drone attack in Abu Dhabi “in the strongest terms”.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the Houthi-claimed terrorist attacks on the United Arab Emirates,” Britain Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted.

France

France expressed its support for the UAE government, saying Monday’s incident threatens regional security.

“These attacks threaten the security of the United Arab Emirates and regional stability,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

Le Drian reiterated his call for the Houthi rebels to “immediately cease their destabilising actions in Yemen and in the region and to engage constructively in a political process for exiting the crisis”.

“France reaffirms its mobilisation in favour of a cessation of hostilities in the whole country and a relaunch of talks with a view to a global political agreement under the aegis of the United Nations,” the minister said.

Turkey

Turkey’s parliament speaker said he strongly condemned the attacks on Abu Dhabi and extended his condolences “to the brotherly people and Administration of the UAE” in a tweet.

“May Allah’s mercy be upon the ones who have lost their lives,” he added.

Pakistan

Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous “terrorist” attack on the UAE that claimed lives, including one of a Pakistani national, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We offer our condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” it said.

“Such attacks violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and pose a grave threat to the regional peace and security. Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation,” the statement added.