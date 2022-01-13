UAE’s Ajman warns of penalties for repeated coronavirus infection

Federal employees in the emirate of Ajman will not receive paid sick leave if they are exposed to COVID-19 twice.

The emirate of Ajman is warning government employees they will be penalised for coming into contact for the second time with anyone who has contracted COVID-19 – and if that happens, will not receive paid sick leave if they have to quarantine.

The UAE has a vaccination rate of 99 percent among eligible residents and a total death toll of less than 2,200 from the virus, but the spread of the Omicron variant globally has pushed the number of daily infections up.

The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has seen daily cases jump from about 50 a day in early December to more than 2,600 a day this week.

To limit the spread of the virus, Ajman’s human resources department issued a circular with a list of no-nos that would lead to salary deductions, ranging from a one-day pay cut to a 10-day pay cut for repeat offenders.

List of offences

The UAE-based The National newspaper reported the offences listed include the failure to wear masks, being in crowded areas, shaking hands with others, and going to the office after being in contact with someone who’s contracted the coronavirus.

Supervisors will also be slapped with salary deductions if they fail to ensure employees comply.

According to the report, a federal employee in Ajman who has come into close contact with an infected person must isolate for a week or work remotely.

Moreover, employees who come into contact with an infected person for a second time will also have to take annual leave if they have to quarantine or take unpaid leave.