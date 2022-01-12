NATO, Russia hold talks as fears for Ukraine’s security mount

Meeting at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels includes senior Russian officials and comes during a week of high-stakes talks in Europe.

Senior NATO and Russian officials are holding talks in Brussels amid the worst East-West tensions since the Cold War, which are now heightened primarily by the confrontation over Ukraine.

Wednesday’s NATO-Russia council meeting comes during a week of high-stakes diplomacy, with a round of talks in Western cities aimed at preventing a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has dismissed the possibility of an incursion, blamed the United States and NATO for undermining security in the region, and made a wish list of security demands from the alliance, which were sent to the US last month.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is chairing the talks, which are being held at the organisation’s headquarters. The discussions started at 09:00 GMT and were expected to run for about three hours.

All 30 ambassadors of the US-led security alliance were taking part, while Russia’s delegation featured senior officials including Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin.

The NATO-Russia Council was set up two decades ago but full meetings paused when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. It has met only sporadically since, the last time in July 2019.

Moscow makes security demands

NATO, Washington and Kyiv have accused Russia of deploying up to 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine in recent months.

The US and Ukraine’s other Western allies have promised to impose severe penalties on Russia – expected to take the shape of sweeping sanctions – if it launches an offensive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his country’s proposals, laid out in two draft treaties in December, are simple. But Western powers see many of the requests as unacceptable. For instance, Russia has called on NATO to scale back its activities to levels seen in the 1990s, and asked the alliance to refuse membership to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet countries.

Wednesday’s meeting comes after US-Russia talks in Geneva on Monday and before a meeting in Vienna of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Thursday.

Both sides have expressed little optimism over the prospects for a breakthrough during the burst of diplomatic efforts. Russia and the US gave no sign that they had narrowed their differences following Monday’s discussions.