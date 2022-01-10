US comedian Bob Saget, star of Full House, dead at 65

Saget gained the reputation of ‘America’s Dad’ during eight seasons on the ABC show, which ran from 1987 to 1995.

United States comedian Bob Saget, who rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s for starring in the sitcom Full House, has died at the age of 65.

Saget was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Sunday, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from the Orange County sheriff’s office on Twitter said there were “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case”, although a cause of death was still being determined.

Saget’s family, in a statement published in People magazine on Sunday, said “we are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today”.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget, who gained the reputation of “America’s dad” after rising to international prominence for his Full House role of Danny Tanner, a widowed father raising girls living San Francisco, had done a stand-up comedy show in Jacksonville, Florida, the night before his body was found.

He tweeted after the performance that he had “loved” it, telling fans to check his website for 2022 tour dates.

Former co-stars offered tributes to Saget.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” tweeted actor John Stamos, who played Saget’s brother-in-law Jesse during the eight-season run of Full House from 1987 to 1995.

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s eldest daughter on the show, which was rebooted for five seasons starting in 2016, tweeted: “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Beyond the iconic situational comedy, Saget also hosted Americas Funniest Home Videos and was the narrator in the CBS hit show How I Met Your Mother.

Saget was also known for his edgy stand-up comedy.

In a tweet, comedian Richard Lewis remembered Saget as “not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career.”

Comedian Jon Stewart, meanwhile, called Saget “just the funniest and nicest”.