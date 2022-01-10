S Korea receives first Golden Globe at awards announced online

The normally glamorous event marking the beginning of the Hollywood awards season is relegated to a live-blog with no red carpet, telecast or stars.

The Golden Globe Awards – a red carpet, star-studded Hollywood annual event that once drew up to 18 million television viewers – was instead held as a live-blog, following staunch criticism about lack of racial diversity last year.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) proceeded with its film awards on Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream.

Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organisation’s social media feeds.

Steven Spielberg’s, West Side Story, won several big awards, for best picture comedy or musical, best actress for Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose.





Netflix’s gothic Western, The Power of the Dog, was named best picture drama, along with other honours for Jane Campion’s direction and Kodi Smit-McPhee’s supporting performance.

Other film winners included Will Smith for, King Richard; Nicole Kidman for, Being the Ricardos; and Andrew Garfield for, tick, tick…BOOM! The Japanese film, Drive My Car, also a critics’ group darling, got best non-English language motion picture, while, Encanto, won for animation.

And South Korean actor O Yeong-su won the country’s first Golden Globe for his role as Player 001 in the Netflix hit, Squid game.

The move came after the HFPA was criticised for the lack of racial diversity among its members and critics also raised questions about whether close relationships with movie studios may have swayed choices for nominees and winners.

In February, a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed ethical lapses and a stunning lack of diversity — there was not a single Black journalist in the 87-person group. Studios and PR firms threatened to boycott. Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes, while other A-listers condemned the group on social media.

The HFPA pledged reform last year, but even after a public declaration during the 78th show, its longtime broadcast partner NBC announced in May that it would not air the 2022 Golden Globes because “Change of this magnitude takes time and work.”

Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, posed with Snoop Dogg, following the nominations event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]

None of the winners appeared to be present at the event, nor did any immediately comment on their awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis, however, chimed in with a video message shared on the group’s Twitter, talking about the HFPA’s charitable work.

“I just wanted to honour and stand with them in this continued advocacy,” Curtis said. “I’m proud to be associated with them in this venture.”

The HFPA enlisted leaders of the groups it has given grants to announce the winners. Arnold Schwarzenegger published a video message as well, thanking the group for recognising him as the “new star of the year” in 1977.

Congratulations to all of those nominated and all the 79th #GoldenGlobe winners! 👏 For a full list of our winners check out our website https://t.co/YNJdDhHQ7L pic.twitter.com/Wwoc0Rw4o1 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Though announcing winners on social media might seem like a straightforward task, those following along on Twitter only on Sunday night might have been somewhat confused at times. The tweets often left out exactly which project for which a person had won.

Other times, the tweets were just downright baffling. In announcing the West Side Story win, the group initially wrote, “If laughter is the best medicine @WestSideMovie is the cure for what ails you” about the drama that is full of death and tragedy. They later deleted the tweet and wrote a new one about “music” being the best medicine.