Live
News|Racism

Virginia to begin removal of massive Confederate monument

Activists have long said the hulking statue of Civil War General Robert E Lee in Richmond glorifies the US South’s slave-owning past.

The statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee in Richmond, Virginia is set to be removed [File: Steve Helber/AP]
The statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee in Richmond, Virginia is set to be removed [File: Steve Helber/AP]
8 Sep 2021

In a move that will cap decades of activism, crews are set to remove one of the United States’ largest remaining Confederate statues – a towering statue of Robert E Lee in Richmond, Virginia.

The 6.4-metre (21-foot) tall bronze statue Lee, the commander of the Confederate Army during the US Civil War, riding a horse will be hoisted off its 12-metre (40-foot) pedestal on Wednesday, 131 years after it was erected in the former capital of the Confederacy as a tribute to the Civil War leader.

Activists have called for the statue’s removal for years, saying it glorified the US South’s slave-holding past. However, officials had long resisted its takedown, as have some residents of Virginia who argued moving the monument would be akin to erasing history.

Still, 10 days after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed under the knee of a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer in May 2020, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to take down the statue.

Two subsequent lawsuits stalled the removal for more than a year, but rulings last week by the Supreme Court of Virginia cleared the way for the statue to be taken down.

“This is an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth,” Northam said in a news release announcing final plans for the removal.

The city has removed more than a dozen other Confederate monuments on city land since Floyd’s death, but the Lee statue – one of the largest and most recognisable Confederate statues in the country – is expected to draw a crowd of both supporters and opponents.

A heavy police presence is also expected.

Plans for the future

The removal will begin early on Wednesday with a large crane hoisting the 11-tonne statue off its pedestal.

The sculpture is then expected to be cut into two pieces for transport, although the final plan is subject to change, said Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of General Services.

After the statue is taken down, crews on Thursday will remove plaques from the base of the monument and will replace a time capsule that is believed to be inside.

Limited viewing opportunities from an area nearby will be available on a first‐come basis, state officials said. The removal also will be livestreamed through the governor’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The Lee statue was created by the internationally renowned French sculptor Marius Jean Antonin Mercie and is considered a masterpiece, according to its nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, where it has been listed since 2007.

When the monument arrived in 1890 from France, an estimated 10,000 Virginians used wagons and rope to haul its pieces more than two kilometres to where it now stands.

The statue was the first of five Confederate monuments to be erected on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in the wake of the US Civil War, which ended in 1865. They were erected as Jim Crow racial segregation laws were on the rise in the South.

Northam administration has said the government would seek public input on the statue’s future.

The pedestal will be left behind, at least in the short term, amid efforts to rethink the design of Monument Avenue.

Some racial justice advocates have said the graffiti-covered pedestal should remain as a symbol of the protest movement that erupted after Floyd’s killing.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

BlackRock raises $1bn for its maiden Chinese market fund

BlackRock is the first foreign asset manager to have its own fund in China [File: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg]

Palestinians vow to fight Israeli forces if they raid Jenin camp

There have been numerous clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank in recent weeks [File: Alaa Badarneh/EPA]

Photos: Afghans hold protest, fearing curbs on their ‘freedom’

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistani embassy in Kabul. [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

El Salvador’s troubled cryptocurrency rollout hits bitcoin

El Salvador&#39;s troubled bitcoin rollout may be the near-term cause of volatility in the cryptocurrency, but other factors including the US Federal Reserve&#39;s future monetary policy direction may also be in play [File: Cristina Baussan/Bloomberg]
Most Read

World reacts as Taliban announces new Afghan government

A vendor holds a Taliban flag next to a poster of Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar as he waits for customers along a street in Kabul on August 27, 2021 [Aamir Qureshi/ AFP]

Who is Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of new Taliban gov’t?

Mullah Akhund played a crucial leadership and guidance role in Quetta Shura, formed after the Taliban was driven out of power in a US-led military invasion in 2001 [File: Reuters]

Taliban announces new government in Afghanistan

Mohammad Hasan Akhund has been announced as the leader of the new acting government in Afghanistan on September 7, 2021 [File: Saeed Khan/AFP]

What we know about the new C.1.2 coronavirus variant

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]