Live
News

Sudan summoned Ethiopia’s envoy after 29 bodies found in river

The bodies were found between July 26 and August 8 on the Sudanese side of the Setit River, says Sudan’s foreign ministry.

Tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia have been high because of a spillover of the Tigray conflict [File: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]
Tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia have been high because of a spillover of the Tigray conflict [File: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]
8 Sep 2021

Sudan has summoned Ethiopia’s ambassador to Khartoum after 29 bodies were found on the banks of a river flowing from Ethiopia, the North African country’s foreign ministry said.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, the ministry said the bodies had been identified as Ethiopians from the Tigray ethnic group by Ethiopians residing in the Wad al Hulaywah area of eastern Sudan.

The Ethiopian ambassador was summoned on August 30 and told the bodies were found between July 26 and August 8 on the Sudanese side of the Setit River, known in Ethiopia as the Tekeze, the statement said.

The statement did not say how the people died.

Dina Mufti, spokesperson for the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

The river runs along Ethiopia’s border with Eritrea before crossing into Sudan at the point where the three countries meet.

Tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia have been running high because of a spillover of the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region and Ethiopia’s construction of a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile river.

Tens of thousands of people have fled the conflict into eastern Sudan and there have been military skirmishes in an area of contested farmland along the border between Sudan and Ethiopia.

Sudanese authorities said on Sunday they had confiscated a weapons shipment that arrived by air from Ethiopia on suspicion the arms were destined for use in “crimes against the state”.

Sudan’s interior ministry said later on Monday that the shipment had turned out to be part of a legal cargo imported by a licensed arms trader.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

India: 25 years on, Women’s Reservation Bill still not a reality

Activists from All India Democratic Women&#39;s Association (AIDWA) shout slogans demanding the passing of the Women&#39;s Reservation Bill near parliament house in 2011 in New Delhi [File: Raveendran/AFP]

Tanzania secures nearly $600m from IMF for COVID relief

The virus outbreak has pushed about one million people into poverty [File: Stringer/Reuters]

Russia’s emergencies minister dies during training exercise

Russia&#39;s Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev looks on during a drill in the Krasnoyarsk region on Tuesday [Russian Emergency Ministry via Reuters]

Elections kick off in Morocco amid widespread apathy

A Moroccan woman casts her ballot in Rabat as Moroccans vote in parliamentary and local elections [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Most Read

World reacts as Taliban announces new Afghan government

A vendor holds a Taliban flag next to a poster of Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar as he waits for customers along a street in Kabul on August 27, 2021 [Aamir Qureshi/ AFP]

Who is Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of new Taliban gov’t?

Mullah Akhund played a crucial leadership and guidance role in Quetta Shura, formed after the Taliban was driven out of power in a US-led military invasion in 2001 [File: Reuters]

What we know about the new C.1.2 coronavirus variant

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Palestinians vow to fight Israeli forces if they raid Jenin camp

There have been numerous clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank in recent weeks [File: Alaa Badarneh/EPA]