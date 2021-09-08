Live
News|September 11

Pentagon Survivors Recall Horror of 9/11 Attack, Reflect on War

Twenty-nine people inside the Pentagon were killed when Flight 77 carrying 64 including five hijackers crashed into it.

A medical rescue helicopter hovered above the Pentagon as firefighters battled flames after Flight 77 crashed into the US military headquarters on September 11, 2001 [File: Larry Downing/Reuters]
A medical rescue helicopter hovered above the Pentagon as firefighters battled flames after Flight 77 crashed into the US military headquarters on September 11, 2001 [File: Larry Downing/Reuters]
By William Roberts
8 Sep 2021

Located on the south side of the Potomac River opposite the city of Washington, DC, the five-sided Pentagon building is a massive symbol of US military power.

For the roughly 23,000 military and civilians who go to work there, September 11, 2001, started out as another day of routine.

The heat of summer was fading and the weather was cooling amid the first signs of approaching autumn. The sky was clear blue.

“It was just a beautiful, normal day coming to work at the Pentagon.” said Army Colonel Marilyn Wills, a congressional affairs officer who was sitting at a conference table in a meeting when a commercial airliner struck the Pentagon.

American Airlines Flight 77 carrying 64 people including five al-Qaeda hijackers crashed into the west side of the Pentagon at 9:37 in the morning. Two other hijacked planes crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and a fourth fell in a field in Pennsylvania.

The events killed nearly 3,000 people and set off a rapid deployment of US forces to Afghanistan, beginning the US’s longest war.

Wills, age 40 at the time, was blown across the room to the floor by the blast. She guided others out, crawling along the floor through smoke and searing heat to a window, their clothes melting to their bodies, smoke choking their lungs.

Some made it out of the chaos and smoke and burning jet fuel, some did not. Twenty-nine people inside the Pentagon were killed that day.

Wills was lifted out of the building by people on the ground who formed a human ladder to reach the window. Hospitalised for burns and smoke inhalation, she returned to work 13 days later and learned the blast had been an attack.

“When I came back the worst thing was the smell. You could smell the fumes, you could smell the burning bodies, you could smell the burning wires. You could smell it all,” Wills, now retired from the Army, recalled at a Pentagon briefing on Wednesday.

“I walked down the hallways and I would think that I saw ghosts,” said Wills who was later awarded a Purple Heart for her injuries and the Soldier’s Medal for heroism.

The damaged area of the Pentagon building, where a commercial airliner slammed into it on September 11, is seen in the early morning at sunrise with the US Capitol building in the background, on September 16, 2001 [File: Larry Downing/Reuters]

Roy Wallace, who was assistant deputy chief of staff for the Army, was 50 feet from the path of the aeroplane crash. He vividly recalls the fire sucking the oxygen out of the room where he was.

An officer staggered out of the fire and fell to the ground in front of Wallace, his uniform “a molten blob”. Lieutenant Colonel Brian Birdwell was yards from the plane when it hit. He was engulfed in flames.

Wallace later retrieved a clock from his office. It had stopped 19 minutes after the time the plane struck.

“That’s how long it took for the heat of the flames to melt the crystal, forever freezing the hands in time,” Wallace said at Wednesday’s media briefing.

With the building still smouldering and the US on high alert, the Army’s focus quickly turned to preparation for deployments to Afghanistan, recalled Mark Lewis, acting secretary for manpower and reserve affairs at the time.

“We transitioned to war immediately. We got very busy with that,” Lewis said.

Gerry Kitzhaber, a deputy assistant secretary, narrowly escaped death by chance. His wife had called to tell him about the plane crashes in New York, delaying him from going to a meeting. He would have been in a corridor hit directly by Flight 77.

“We only spoke for a few minutes and I hung up the phone and just as I turned around, the plane hit,” Kitzhaber recalled.

Kitzhaber evacuated to the Pentagon’s centre courtyard where he saw a fragment of the aeroplane’s fuselage “about the size of turkey platter” on the ground.

“We knew at that point, clearly we had been hit by an aeroplane.”

Evacuating in a stampede of people out of the building to the street, Kitzhaber encountered a delivery truck driver who had witnessed the crash.

“I heard a noise, I looked up and saw the plane coming in,” the truck driver had said, according to Kitzhaber.

“And the son of b***h gunned the engines just before he came in,” said the truck driver who could see the people on the plane through its windows.

Moments later, two Air Force F-16 fighter jets, scrambling out of Bolling Air Force Base across the river, screamed over the building en route to intercept United Flight 93 which crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers stormed the cockpit.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

First parents go on trial in US college admissions scandal

Private equity investor John B Wilson (left), who has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the Varsity Blues sting, is among a select few of the parents caught up in the scandal who have chosen to fight their case in United States court [File: Charles Krupa/AP]

Bill Gates firm buys Saudi Prince Alwaleed Four Seasons stake

Four Seasons shareholders took the company private in 2007, with Bill Gates (above) and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal leading the deal [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

WHO urges rich countries to hold off on booster shots until 2022

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said about 80 percent of the 5.5 billion vaccines doses that have been administered globally went to high-income countries [File: Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via Reuters]

A record number of jobs are going begging in the US. What gives?

In a sign of how confident people in the United States feel about their employment prospects, some four million Americans quit their jobs in July - roughly level pegging with the previous month [File: Keith Srakocic/AP]
Most Read

Ashraf Ghani apologises to Afghans, says he fled to ensure peace

Ashraf Ghani: &#39;Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life&#39; [File: Screengrab via Facebook /AFP]

China welcomes new Taliban gov’t as the West expresses concerns

A vendor holds a Taliban flag next to a poster of Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar as he waits for customers along a street in Kabul on August 27, 2021 [Aamir Qureshi/ AFP]

India: COVID ‘third wave is not coming, it is already here’

People raise their mobile to record the moments as an idol of Hindu god Ganesha is transported in Mumbai [Rafiq Maqbool/AP]

‘What next?’: Experts in Canada alarmed by anti-Trudeau protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been met with crowds of angry protesters at several election campaign stops in recent weeks [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]