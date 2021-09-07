Live
Taliban announces new Afghan government

Taliban spokesman says new caretaker government will be led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

7 Sep 2021
|
Updated
a minute ago

The Taliban has announced the names of several acting cabinet ministers of a new caretaker government in Afghanistan led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader and Sirajuddin Haqqani has been named as interior minister, chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, has been named as defence minister.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reporting from Kabul said many of the names announced were “old faces”.

There was no evidence of non-Taliban members in the lineup, a big demand of the international community.

Mujahid reiterated the cabinet was an “acting” government and that the group will “try to take people from other parts of the country”.

The Taliban, who swept to power last month, had been expected to announce a government since the US-led evacuation was completed at the end of August.

They have promised an “inclusive” government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup – though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.

 

