Myanmar shadow government launches ‘people’s defensive war’
National Unity Government calls on all citizens to ‘revolt against the rule of the military terrorists’ in every corner of the country.
Myanmar’s shadow government has declared a “people’s defensive war” against the country’s military, which seized power in a coup on February 1.
Duwa Lashi La, president of the National Unity Government, made the announcement in a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday.
“With the responsibility to protect the life and properties of the people, the National Unity Government … launched a people’s defensive war against the military junta,” he said.
“As this is a public revolution, all the citizens within entire Myanmar, revolt against the rule of the military terrorists led by Min Aung Hlaing in every corner of the country.”
