Myanmar shadow government launches ‘people’s defensive war’

National Unity Government calls on all citizens to ‘revolt against the rule of the military terrorists’ in every corner of the country.

7 Sep 2021

Myanmar’s shadow government has declared a “people’s defensive war” against the country’s military, which seized power in a coup on February 1.

Duwa Lashi La, president of the National Unity Government, made the announcement in a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

“With the responsibility to protect the life and properties of the people, the National Unity Government … launched a people’s defensive war against the military junta,” he said.

“As this is a public revolution, all the citizens within entire Myanmar, revolt against the rule of the military terrorists led by Min Aung Hlaing in every corner of the country.”

More soon…

Source: Al Jazeera

