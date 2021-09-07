Live
News

Libya releases political prisoners as part of reconciliation

The Libyan Presidential Council says it will continue its work to achieve national reconciliation and to coordinate the release of other prisoners.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh said the country will not be able to move forward without achieving reconciliation [File: Gregorio Borgia/Reuters]
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh said the country will not be able to move forward without achieving reconciliation [File: Gregorio Borgia/Reuters]
7 Sep 2021

Mohammad Younes Menfi, the chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, has officially announced the launch of the comprehensive national reconciliation project with the release of political prisoners.

Menfi said on Monday he “appreciated all the efforts made to achieve the reconciliation reached today”.

A number of political prisoners who have completed their sentences or who were not convicted were released as part of the reconciliation efforts, a Council statement said.

Libyan Presidential Council spokeswoman Najwa Wahiba said the decision to release the prisoners was based on judicial rulings and that the Council would continue to coordinate with the judiciary to release other prisoners who have been acquitted.

Release of Gaddafi’s son

Wahiba said that the release of Saadi Gaddafi, son of the removed leader, Muammar Gaddafi on Sunday, was part of that move.

“We cannot move forward without achieving reconciliation,” Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah wrote on Twitter while announcing Saadi Gaddafi’s release.

Libya’s Presidential Council had also announced the release of several other prisoners, including Gaddafi’s former cabinet and intelligence chief, Ahmad Ramadan, who was nicknamed “Black Box” for being the keeper of the leader’s secrets.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement that the releases “represent a significant step towards respect for the rule of law and human rights, and a positive development that can contribute to a rights-based national reconciliation process”.

Thousands of people “arbitrarily detained” nevertheless remain to be released, it added.

Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew Gaddafi, and in 2014 it divided between the warring eastern and western factions.

However, they agreed to a ceasefire last year and a new unity government that both sides backed was installed in March to prepare for national elections in December, moves seen as the best chance for peace in years.

The Tripoli-based unity government has, however, struggled to unify state institutions or prepare for elections, with the eastern-based parliament rejecting its budget and failing to agree on a constitutional basis for a vote.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Philippines to relax COVID curbs even as cases hit record levels

Despite a lockdown implemented in Metro Manila from August 6 to September 7, the number of cases only continued to go up, while also damaging the economy [Ted Aljibe/AFP]

Photos: Afghanistan’s last pocket of resistance falls to Taliban

Taliban members patrol after they take over Panjshir Valley, the only province the group had not seized during its sweep last month in Afghanistan. [Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu]

Chinese prosecutors say no sexual assault by ex-Alibaba employee

Alibaba has said it has a zero-tolerance policy on sexual misconduct [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

George Soros says BlackRock’s China investments ‘tragic mistake’

In recent weeks George Soros (pictured) has warned against closer economic ties to President Xi Jinping’s China [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Growing concerns for Panjshir residents as Taliban claims victory

Taliban fighters pose for a photo after they took over Panjshir Valley. [Bilal Güler/Anadolu]

Myanmar shadow government calls for uprising against military

Protesters hold a banner in support of the National Unity Government (NUG) as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on July 7, 2021 [File: AFP]

Turkey realigning ties with Egypt and Gulf rivals

An Egyptian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Hamid Loza will meet with a Turkish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in Ankara [AFP]

In Vietnam’s COVID epicentre, ‘everyone is struggling to survive’

A man living in an area under lockdown receives food through a barricade during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam July 20, 2021 [File: Reuters]