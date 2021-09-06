Live
News|Football

Brazil football legend Pele recovering after tumor operation

The 80-year-old, who has been in poor health in recent years, is due out of intensive care on Tuesday, hospital says.

'I thank God for feeling very well,' Pele said in a post on his Instagram page on Monday [File: Benedikt von Loebell/World Economic Forum/AFP]
'I thank God for feeling very well,' Pele said in a post on his Instagram page on Monday [File: Benedikt von Loebell/World Economic Forum/AFP]
6 Sep 2021

Brazilian football great Pele has undergone surgery for a suspected colon tumour and is recovering, the hospital in Sao Paulo treating him announced.

“The tumour was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory examinations and the material was sent for pathological analysis,” said the Albert Einstein Hospital on Monday, where Pele has been treated since August 31.

“I thank God for feeling very well,” the 80-year-old wrote on his Instagram page on Monday.

“Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you.

“I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”

Pele is due out of intensive care on Tuesday, the hospital said in a statement.

Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has been in poor health in recent years and has had various spells in hospital, most recently in April 2019 in Paris because of a severe urinary tract infection.

Back in Brazil, he had a kidney stone removed.

At the end of 2014, he suffered from a serious urinary tract infection and was placed in intensive care and on dialysis.

He also has hip problems and needed a walker to move around during his latest public appearances.

In February 2020, Pele reassured his fans about his mental health, after remarks by his son Edinho saying that he was “reclusive” and suffering “from a certain form of depression”.

The only player in history to win three World Cups – in 1958, 1962 and 1970 – Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

Angry families demand justice from Russia at MH17 crash trial

Spokesperson for victims&#39; relatives Ria van der Steen, centre, arrives at the Schiphol Judicial Complex in Badhoevedorp [Koen van Weel/ ANP via AFP]

COP26 urged to prioritise adaptation as climate emergency surges

The dialogue on climate adaptation took place in Rotterdam, Netherlands just weeks before the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, to hammer out a clear call to action [Peter Dejong/AP Photo]

Mexico City swapping Columbus statue with one of Indigenous woman

The removal of Mexico City&#39;s Columbus statue comes amid a global push to take down statues and monuments to historical figures involved in colonialism and other abuses, including slavery [File: Gustavo Graf/Reuters]

Concern grows for Panjshir residents as Taliban claims victory

NRF leader Ahmad Massoud has pledged to continue fight against the Taliban [File: Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Most Read

Taliban claims victory in Panjshir as it calls for end to war

Armored vehicles are seen in Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul, Afghanistan [File: Jalaluddin Sekandar/AP Photo]

Guinea coup leader bars foreign travel for government officials

Residents cheer on army soldiers after the uprising that led to the toppling of president Alpha Conde in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conakry, Guinea [Souleymane Camara/Reuters]

Six Palestinians escape from high-security prison in Israel

Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in northern Israel [Sebastian Scheiner/AP Photo]

Former US army sniper kills four, including baby, in Florida

The United States, where gun regulations are a hot debate issue, frequently experiences gun violence [File: Elaine Thompson/AP Photo]