Live
News

Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier halted over COVID protocols

Match suspended after Brazil health authorities accuse four Argentina players of breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules.

An employee of Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) argues with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (L) and Marcos Acuna during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA 2022 World Cup at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 5 [Nelson Almeida/AFP]
An employee of Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) argues with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (L) and Marcos Acuna during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA 2022 World Cup at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 5 [Nelson Almeida/AFP]
5 Sep 2021

Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina was dramatically suspended shortly after kick-off on Sunday as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted.

Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American football came to a halt when a group of Brazilian public health officials came onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team staff and players.

Argentina’s players trudged off the pitch to the changing room as the furore erupted. Argentina captain Lionel Messi later re-emerged from the tunnel without his team shirt on as confusion swept around the stadium.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said in a statement that the game had been “suspended” but did not say whether the match would resume or be replayed.

“By decision of the match referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the qualifiers for the the World Cup is suspended,” it said.

“The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to follow. These procedures adhere strictly to current regulations.”

Argentinian and Brazilian players are seen after employees of the National Health Surveillance Agency went out onto the field during the match in Sao Paulo [Nelson Almeida/AFP]

The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazil’s health authorities said four players in Argentina’s squad based in England should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

According to Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), Premier League players Giovani Lo Celso, Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia and Cristian Romero provided “false information” upon their entry to Brazil.

Romero, Lo Celso and Martinez were all in the Argentina starting lineup that kicked off Sunday’s game – triggering the intervention onto the field of officials wearing ANVISA shirts.

The four Premier League players – Lo Celso and Romero play for Tottenham, while Martinez and Buendia play for Aston Villa – were accused of failing to disclose that they had spent time in the United Kingdom in the 14 days prior to their arrival.

“We got to this point because everything that ANVISA directed, from the first moment, was not fulfilled,” ANVISA Director Antonio Barra Torres said on Brazilian television.

“(The four players) were directed to remain isolated while awaiting deportation, but they did not comply. They went to the stadium and they entered the field, in a series of breaches,” the official added.

Brazil’s Danilo (L) and Neymar react as play is interrupted after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of Argentinian players they say broke quarantine rules [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

A government order dating from June 23 bans the entry into Brazilian territory of any foreign person from the United Kingdom, India or South Africa, to prevent the spread of variants of the coronavirus.

“ANVISA considers that this situation represents a serious health risk and recommends that the local health authorities (of Sao Paulo) order the immediate quarantine of the players, who are prohibited from taking part in any activity and from remaining on Brazilian territory,” the agency said in a statement earlier on Sunday.

ANVISA said Brazil’s federal police had been notified so that “the necessary measures are taken immediately”.

The controversy comes after nine Brazilians based in the Premier League failed to travel to South America following objections from their clubs.

Source: AFP
More from News

Panjshir resistance leader says ready for talks with Taliban

Ahmad Massoud says he welcomes calls for negotiated end to fighting in Panjshir [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]

Canada’s Conservative leader now says he will keep firearms ban

Conservative Party leader Erin O&#39;Toole has faced days of questions over his party&#39;s campaign promise to repeal a 2020 ban on some &#39;assault-style&#39; firearms in Canada [Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]

US: Hurricane Ida death toll rises as recovery efforts continue

A car stands in floodwaters after remnants of Ida brought drenching rain, flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the Northeast in Mamaroneck, New York, on September 2 [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]

South African ex-president Zuma leaves prison on medical parole

In this file photo from May 2021, South African former President Jacob Zuma speaks to supporters after appearing at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg [File: Rogan Ward/Reuters]
Most Read

Panjshir resistance leader says ready for talks with Taliban

&#39;The NRF is ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks and military movements on Panjshir and Andarab,&#39; Ahmad Massoud wrote on Facebook [File: Mohammad Ismail/REUTERS]

Afghanistan: Panjshir forces claim hundreds of Taliban captured

National Resistance Front personnel install heavy weapons at an outpost in Paryan district in Panjshir province last month [Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP]

Guinea in turmoil as soldiers claim they have taken over

Members of the armed forces of Guinea drive through the central neighbourhood of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021 after sustainable gunfire was heard [Cellou Binani/AFP]

New Zealand tried for years to deport Auckland knife attacker

Ahmed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen appears in the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, August 7, 2018, after he was found possessing a series of images which depict extreme violence, cruelty, death and graphic war scenes [File: Greg Bowker/New Zealand Herald via AP]