Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Vietnam to end COVID lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City

People in Vietnam’s largest city will be able to leave their homes on Friday after three months of strict coronavirus restrictions.

Police officers remove a barricade in Vung Tau, Vietnam on Thursday, September 30, 2021 [Hau Dinh/ AP]
Police officers remove a barricade in Vung Tau, Vietnam on Thursday, September 30, 2021 [Hau Dinh/ AP]
30 Sep 2021

Vietnam will lift the lockdown in its largest city on Friday, ending nearly three months of restrictions on movement to curb a coronavirus surge.

People in Ho Chi Minh City, a metropolis of 10 million, will be able to leave their homes, restaurants can serve take-away meals and other essential businesses can open, the city said on its website on Thursday.

A social distancing order, however, will still be enforced. Schools are closed, public transport remains suspended, travel in and out of the city will be controlled and public gatherings of more than 10 people outside are banned.

People who wish to attend social activities will have to show proof of vaccination to be admitted to establishments, authorities said.

Ho Chi Minh City, along with 18 southern provinces, went into lockdown in mid-July when cases started to surge.

In the past three months, the Delta variant of the virus has infected 770,000 people and killed at least 19,000, according to the health ministry. Most of Vietnam’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in this wave, with Ho Chi Minh City accounting for the majority of them.

Other southern cities have also eased lockdown restrictions, gradually resuming activities as infections decline.

In the past week, Vietnam’s average new cases dropped by a third compared to earlier in the month when 14,000 were being recorded daily, the health ministry said.

In Vung Tau city, 70 kilometres (45 miles) from Ho Chi Minh city, barricades set up on the streets to control traffic during the lockdown were taken down as residents cheered.

“We will have to celebrate this day, that the city is removing the barricades so we can go out again and get back to our normal lives,” resident Pham Van Thanh said as he helped officers remove a barricade on his street.

Vietnam is speeding up vaccinations in order to reopen the country, with priority for big cities and vulnerable locations such as industrial zones.

Ho Chi Minh City’s health authority last week approved shortening the interval between two shots of AstraZeneca to six weeks, against the recommended eight to 12 weeks by the manufacturers, to fully vaccinate people more quickly.

The health ministry says 98.5 percent of the city’s adults have been inoculated and 48 percent of them have received both shots.

However, Vietnam’s overall vaccination rate remains low with only 9.3 percent of its 98 million people fully vaccinated. The authority said short supply is the reason for the delay of virus inoculation.

 

Source: AP

Related

More from News

Qatar to host its first ever Formula One Grand Prix in November

The race is scheduled to take place at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit on November 21 [Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters]

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano eruption in ‘full swing’: USGS

A webcam image shows the eruption that has begun in the Halemaumau crater at the summit of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano [AP Photo]

Duterte drug war critic nominated to run as Philippine president

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, right, has repeatedly criticised Duterte&#39;s deadly war on drugs as a &#39;failure&#39; [File: Jorge Silva/Reuters]

Ecuador declares emergency in prisons after 116 inmates killed

A woman comforts a man outside a morgue while waiting for the bodies of inmates killed in a riot at the Litoral penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador [File: Angel DeJesus/AP Photo]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

US general says Afghanistan collapse rooted in Trump-Taliban deal

General Frank McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said the unravelling of the Afghan government accelerated after US troop presence was pushed below 2,500 [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/ AP]

China power cuts, UK petrol woes: Why is there an energy crunch?

&#39;Sorry out of use&#39; signs have become ubiquitous at petrol stations in many parts of the United Kingdom as energy firms fold and panic buyers make a run on dwindling fuel supplies [File: Jason Alden/Bloomberg]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]