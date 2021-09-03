Live
News|Crime

New Zealand PM says mall stabbing a ‘terrorist’ attack

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern describes the suspect as a Sri Lankan national who arrived in the country in 2011.

3 Sep 2021

An Islamic State-inspired suspect stabbed six people at an Auckland supermarket on Friday before police who had him under surveillance shot him dead, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was wrong,” she said, describing the attacker as a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in 2011.

The man was killed within 60 seconds of beginning the attack, she said, adding that he had been inspired by the Islamic State armed group.

“It was hateful, it was wrong. It was carried out by an individual, not a faith,” Ardern said. “He alone carries the responsibility for these acts.”

A video posted on social media showed shoppers in the New Lynn supermarket shortly after the attacker struck.

“There’s someone here with a knife … he’s got a knife,” a woman can heard saying. “Somebody got stabbed.”

A guard asked people to leave the shopping mall shortly before about six shots rang out.

Of the six wounded people, three were in critical condition, one in serious condition and another in moderate condition, the St John ambulance service said in a statement to Reuters.

Witnesses told reporters outside the mall they had seen several people lying on the floor with stab wounds. Other said they heard gunshots as they ran out of the supermarket.

Videos posted online earlier showed panicked shoppers running out of the mall and looking for cover.

New Zealand has been on alert for attacks since a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in the city of Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

In May, four people were stabbed in a supermarket in Dunedin on New Zealand’s South Island.

Source: AFP, Reuters
More from News

Climate crisis triggers spike in lightning strike deaths in India

Lightning strikes over residential apartments during a thunderstorm on the outskirts of New Delhi [File: Prakash Singh/AFP]

Japan’s Prime Minister Suga to drop out of party election

The shock announcement comes with Suga&#39;s approval ratings at an all-time low over his government&#39;s handling of the response to the pandemic [AFP: Nicolas Datiche/AFP]

S Korea developing missile as powerful as nuclear weapon

Overall, South Korea&#39;s defence blueprint calls for spending 315.2 trillion won (US$273bn), a 5.8 percent year-on-year increase, over the next five years as it continues to bolster its defences amid threats from Pyongyang [File: Josh Smith/Reuters]

Taliban close to forming gov’t as humanitarian flights resume

Men ride on a horse cart loaded with garbage bags along a street in Kabul on September 2, 2021 (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
Most Read

Afghanistan: Taliban to rely on Chinese funds, spokesperson says

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, centre, said the New Silk Road - a Chinese infrastructure initiative - was held in high regard by the Taliban [File: Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

‘They snatched his body’: Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s pre-dawn burial

Geelani, centre, flanked by separatist leaders Yasin Malik, right, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, left, during a 2015 protest in Narbal near Srinagar [File: Mukhtar Khan/AP]

Rebels hold out in Panjshir as Taliban set up gov’t in Kabul

Afghan resistance movement forces take part in a military training in Panjshir province [File: Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP]

UK announces new sanctions against Myanmar

Since the February 1 military takeover, at least 1,045 protesters have been killed by security forces, according to the rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, adding that more than 6,000 are also currently in detention [Reuters]