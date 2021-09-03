Live
News|Military

UK announces new sanctions against Myanmar

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab alleges that conglomerate Htoo Group and its founder Tay Za are linked to arms deals on behalf of coup leaders.

Since the February 1 military takeover, at least 1,045 protesters have been killed by security forces, according to the rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, adding that more than 6,000 are also currently in detention [Reuters]
Since the February 1 military takeover, at least 1,045 protesters have been killed by security forces, according to the rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, adding that more than 6,000 are also currently in detention [Reuters]
3 Sep 2021

The United Kingdom has announced new Myanmar sanctions, saying it was targeting a key business associate of the military government for providing arms and financial support following a coup earlier this year.

The UK’s foreign ministry said it would impose an asset freeze on conglomerate Htoo Group of Companies and its founder Tay Za, adding that the tycoon was involved in arms deals on behalf of the military.

It also said Htoo contributed funds to Rohingya clearance operations in 2017.

The UK has previously imposed sanctions on individuals and entities in Myanmar following the February coup.

“The military junta has shown no signs of halting its brutal attack on the people of Myanmar,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“Along with our partners, the UK will continue to restrict the junta’s access to finance and the supply of arms used to kill innocents, including children, and target those who support the junta’s actions.”

The sanctions will freeze all British assets held by Htoo Group and Tay Za and forbids the tycoon from entering the country.

The UK said Tay Za was associated with the military “through his extensive links with the former and current junta regimes”.

It accused him of providing support for “serious human rights violations in his role in assisting the military to procure arms”.

The UK has already sanctioned the Myanmar Gems Enterprise, the Myanmar Economic Corporation and another military-linked conglomerate called Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd.

 

In July, the United States also sanctioned Myanmar’s Minister of Information Chit Naing, Minister for Investment Aung Naing Oo, Labour and Immigration minister Myint Kyaing, and Thet Thet Khine, the minister for social welfare, relief and resettlement, as well as three members of the powerful State Administrative Council and their families – who are linked to the military coup.

The February military takeover has so far left at least 1,045 dead, according to rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, with more than 6,000 people also currently in detention for opposing the military rulers.

Meanwhile, protests continue across the country demanding the restoration of democracy. In Sagaing region, hundreds of people carried out a night strike on Thursday, while a group of monks in Mandalay called for an immediate end to military repression.

Source: AFP, Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

EXTERNAL LINK

Myanmar: State of Fear

101 East uses forensic analysis and witness testimonies to expose a secret interrogation centre.

16 Aug 2021
More from News

Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death

A portrait of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed young Black man shot and killed after being chased by a white former law enforcement officer and his son, is pictured during a candlelight vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, US, February 23, 2021 [File: Dustin Chambers/Reuters]

Biden, Democrats look to counter Texas abortion ban

The bill aims to protect health care providers’ ability to deliver abortion services free from restrictions such as waiting periods, admitting privilege requirements for providers, or what supporters argue are unnecessary medical procedures, like ultrasounds, before an abortion can be performed [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Israeli troops kill Palestinian during Gaza blockade protest

Palestinians gather during a night protest near the Israeli fence in Gaza [Said Khatib/AFP]

DRC gov’t says 12 people died after Angola mine tailings leak

Kasai provincial governor Dieudonne Pieme banned people from drinking water and eating fish from the Tshikapa River after the spill [File: Junior D Kannah/AFP]
Most Read

Afghanistan: Taliban to rely on Chinese funds, spokesperson says

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, centre, said the New Silk Road - a Chinese infrastructure initiative - was held in high regard by the Taliban [File: Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

Rebels hold out in Panjshir as Taliban set up gov’t in Kabul

Afghan resistance movement forces take part in a military training in Panjshir province [File: Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP]

‘They snatched his body’: Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s pre-dawn burial

Geelani, centre, flanked by separatist leaders Yasin Malik, right, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, left, during a 2015 protest in Narbal near Srinagar [File: Mukhtar Khan/AP]

Herat women protest against Taliban over right to work

Since retaking Afghanistan last month, the Taliban leadership has assured that they would allow women to work and pursue education [File: Hoshang Hasimi/AFP]