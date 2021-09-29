Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Politics

Who is Najla Romdhane, Tunisia’s first female prime minister?

The 63-year-old political unknown has been tasked by President Saied to form a government in the ‘coming hours or days’.

Tunisia's President Saied meets Romdhane after her appointment as prime minister [Tunisian Presidency/Handout via Reuters]
Tunisia's President Saied meets Romdhane after her appointment as prime minister [Tunisian Presidency/Handout via Reuters]
29 Sep 2021

Najla Bouden Romdhane has been named Tunisia’s first female prime minister, two months after President Kais Saied assumed executive authority, sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament.

Romdhane, 63, was assigned on Wednesday to form a new government amid growing domestic and international discontent about the president’s power seizure.

“For the first time in Tunisia’s history, a woman will head a government,” Saied said in a video posted on the presidency’s Facebook page.

Saied said he will work with Romdhane “with a firm will and determination to combat corruption and chaos that pervaded in many state institutions”.

Romdhane is likely to have less direct power than previous prime ministers under the 2014 constitution after Saied last week said that during the emergency period, the government would be responsible to the president.

Little-known engineer

Born in Tunisia’s central Kairouan province in 1958, Romdhane is a geology professor at the National School of Engineers in the capital Tunis.

Before she was appointed prime minister, she was assigned by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to implement programmes with the World Bank, according to the official Tunisian News Agency.

In 2011, she was appointed director-general in charge of quality at the Ministry of Higher Education.

The little-known engineer does not have any political affiliation, according to Anadolu Agency.

There was no immediate reaction from Tunisia’s powerful General Labour Union or political parties to Romdhane’s appointment.

However, parliament members may challenge the legality of any government appointment without the consent of the now-suspended chamber.

‘Positive sign’

Romdhane is set to inherit a political and economic crisis that has gripped the North African country during the past few years and which has worsened since Saied’s “exceptional measures.”

Last week, Saied issued presidential decrees bolstering his already near-total power and announced plans for a transitional government and new electoral rules.

Tunisia also faces an unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 strains in most states, causing a rapid spread of the virus.

Many in Tunisia hope that Romdhane will revive the country’s image as the only Arab country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition following popular revolutions that toppled the ruling regimes.

“It is a positive sign that a woman will lead the government. I hope she will immediately start saving the country from the spectre of bankruptcy. She should quickly look at the problems of Tunisians,” said Amin Ben Salem, a banker in Tunis.

However, Samir Dilou, a former government minister who resigned from Ennahdha – Tunisia’s largest party – called Bouden’s appointment “illegal” because it was based on Saied’s presidential decrees.

In a message published on his Facebook page, Dilou said the new Cabinet would face “great challenges given the huge difficulties the country’s finance and economy are going through and its fragile sanitary situation” during the pandemic.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Charter plane of Afghanistan evacuees stuck at Abu Dhabi airport

French and Afghan citizens were evacuated to France on a French military plane from Abu Dhabi airport on August 24 [File: Etat Major des Armees via AP]

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment sells $270M worth of Tesla stake

Some 11 percent of the famous ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) is still betting on Elon Musk’s Tesla, according to data compiled by Bloomberg [File: Arnd Wiegmann//Reuters]

Syria high on agenda as Putin and Erdogan meet in Sochi

Russia and Turkey have historically had complex relations, balancing regional rivalries with finding common ground on economic and strategic interests [Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via Reuters]

Brexit or pandemic? What’s behind the UK petrol crunch

Since the weekend, the UK has been gripped by petrol panic buying [Carl Recine/Reuters]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]

In Pictures: In Kabul, life changing slowly under Taliban

Afghan drivers and passengers stuck in a traffic jam look at Taliban fighters riding in the back of a vehicle in Kabul. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]

Joe Biden faces defining moment in US presidency

President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House he was optimistic about prospects for approval of his policy agenda in the divided US Congress [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]