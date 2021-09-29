Skip links

Pakistani soldier killed in cross-border fire from Iran: Army

‘Terrorists’ attacked a post from Iranian territory, killing one soldier and injuring another, Pakistan’s military said.

29 Sep 2021

A Pakistani soldier was killed and another injured in what the military says was an attack from across the country’s border with Iran.

“Terrorists targeted a Frontier Corps border post from Iranian territory with small arms fire in general area Chukab, Balochistan,” the Pakistani army said in a statement about the incident on Tuesday.

“Due to fire, Sepoy Maqbool Shah of Frontier Corps [was killed] while another soldier was injured. Iranian authorities concerned have been informed about the incident,” it added.

The Iranian authorities have yet to comment.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack occurred following the reopening of the border between the two countries for bilateral trade on September 20, following a four-month closure.

The Pakistan-Iran border runs for roughly 800km (497 miles) along Pakistan’s western and Iran’s eastern side and has been the site of several security incidents in recent years, mainly targeting Iranian forces.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

