Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News

Pakistan cricket board CEO Wasim Khan steps down: PCB

The PCB gave no reason for Wasim Khan’s resignation, but said it would meet later on Wednesday to ‘consider the matter’.

Khan, who is British with Pakistani heritage, had made huge efforts to revive international cricket after a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team sent Pakistan into isolation for years [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Khan, who is British with Pakistani heritage, had made huge efforts to revive international cricket after a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team sent Pakistan into isolation for years [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
29 Sep 2021

Pakistan’s cricket board said on Wednesday its chief executive had resigned, two weeks after New Zealand and England abandoned tours in the country over security concerns.

The PCB gave no reason for Wasim Khan’s resignation four months before the end of his contract, but said it would meet later on Wednesday to “consider the matter”.

“(The) Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed Wasim Khan has tendered his resignation as chief executive,” it said in a statement.

New Zealand Cricket called off their first tour of Pakistan in 18 years just as the first one-day international was due to start in Rawalpindi earlier this month.

Their decision was swiftly followed by England’s cancellation of a planned tour next month.

Pakistan said the threat to New Zealand cricketers came from India.

Khan’s departure comes after Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down from their respective roles recently.

The resignations have come within two weeks of the election of former cricketer Ramiz Raja as PCB Chairman.

Raja, who played more than 250 international matches for Pakistan from 1984 to 1997, replaced Ehsan Mani who stepped down from his role last month.

Khan – who is British with Pakistani heritage – had reported run-ins with former Mani, who he accused of stopping him from working freely.

Hired on a three-year contract in 2019, Khan had organised Pakistan’s tours of England and then New Zealand amid severe COVID-19 restrictions last year.

He had made huge efforts to revive international cricket after a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team sent Pakistan into isolation for years.

Security in the country has improved dramatically over the past few years but armed groups still operate along the border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan have only hosted South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since the 2009 attacks.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Beirut blast survivors protest against suspension of probe

Relatives of the Beirut blast victims demand justice for their relatives [File: AFP via Getty Images]

YouTube shuts German channels of Russian broadcaster RT

Moscow denounced YouTube&#39;s decision as a breach of Russian law and censorship [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]

Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis ‘stain on our conscience’: UN

The United Nations&#39; Martin Griffiths has asked for more aid access to Ethiopia&#39;s war-ravaged Tigray. [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

US to declare 23 types of birds, fish and other species extinct

An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen on a display at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco [File: Haven Daley/The Associated Press]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Disappointed by the US, Turkey cautiously looks to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are developing a closer alliance [File: Pavel Golovkin/Pool via Reuters]

Tunisia’s president names Romdhane as country’s first female PM

Newly appointed Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane poses for a picture during her meeting with Tunisia&#39;s President Kais Saied, in Tunis, [Reuters]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]