Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News

Nepal introduces ‘others’ gender category in latest census

A third gender category for citizenship documents was introduced in 2013 and Nepal began issuing passports with the ‘others’ category two years later.

LGBTQ activists say a lack of data has hampered access to benefits they are entitled to [File: Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
LGBTQ activists say a lack of data has hampered access to benefits they are entitled to [File: Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
29 Sep 2021

Nepal has introduced a third gender category in its census for the first time, a move the Himalayan nation’s LGBTQ community hopes will bring them greater rights.

Officials from the Central Bureau of Statistics have been visiting homes across the country of 30 million people since Saturday, giving respondents the option of choosing “others” as their gender, alongside male and female.

Nepal already has some of South Asia’s most progressive laws on homosexuality and transgender rights, with landmark reforms passed in 2007 prohibiting gender or sexual orientation discrimination.

A third gender category for citizenship documents was introduced in 2013 and Nepal began issuing passports with the “others” category two years later.

But gay and transgender Nepalis and rights activists say the LGTBQ community – estimated at 900,000-strong – still faces discrimination, particularly in jobs, health and education.

LGBTQ activists have said a lack of data has hampered access to benefits they are entitled to.

“When there is data after the census, we can use it as evidence to lobby for our rights. We can make demands in proportion to our size of the population,” said Pinky Gurung, president of LGBTQ rights group Blue Diamond Society.

However, in more than 70 census questions, there is only one linked to gender and critics have said the results will still be limited.

Rukshana Kapali, a transgender woman and activist, who has filed a Supreme Court writ against the methodology, said the census was “problematic” and “cannot capture the real data of the LGBTQ community in Nepal”.

Rights groups have said LGBTQ people have also been scared to identify themselves in the past but they are encouraging them to be more open this time.

“We are counting the population with the ‘others’ category as part of our commitments toward gender equality,” Dhundi Raj Lamichhane, director at the statistics bureau’s population section, told AFP news agency.

“We have worked with members of LGBTQ organisations this time and hope for a more reflective output to publish.”

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

‘I was panicking’: Afghans share stories of escape, fear and hope

Military bases across the US are housing thousands of Afghans awaiting immigration processing [Zubair Babakarkhail/Al Jazeera]

UK officer faked COVID arrest before killing Sarah Everard: court

Everard was abducted on March 3 while she was walking home from a friend&#39;s house in south London [File: Metropolitan Police/AFP]

Can Turkey mint enough STEM kids to become a global tech player?

Young innovators will likely make or break Turkey’s future economic competitiveness [File: Osman Orsal/Reuters]

The journey of a Haitian migrant

Haitian migrants who were flown out of Texas by US authorities wait outside of Toussaint Louverture International Airport for processing by Haitian authorities, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]

Disappointed by the US, Turkey cautiously looks to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia September 29, 2021 [Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via Reuters]

Romdhane named Tunisia’s first female PM by President Saied

Newly appointed Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane poses for a picture during her meeting with Tunisia&#39;s President Kais Saied in Tunis [Reuters]