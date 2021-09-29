Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Football

Transnistria’s FC Sheriff shocks Real Madrid in Champions League

Football club from a pro-Russian separatist enclave in Moldova pulls off one of the greatest upsets in Champions League history.

FC Sheriff Tiraspol players celebrate their win over Real Madrid during a UEFA Champions League group match [Pressinphoto/Icon Sport via Getty Images]
FC Sheriff Tiraspol players celebrate their win over Real Madrid during a UEFA Champions League group match [Pressinphoto/Icon Sport via Getty Images]
29 Sep 2021

FC Sheriff Tiraspol, a football club from a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, has pulled off one of the biggest shocks in Champions League history by beating Spanish giants Real Madrid.

“We came here to win,” Frank Castaneda, the Sheriff captain, told AFP news agency after his side’s 2-1 victory at Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium.

The estimated value of the entire Sheriff squad is 12 million euros ($14m), about the same as the annual salary of Madrid defender David Alaba

“We didn’t just come here to sit around. We know how good our players are and luckily for us, Madrid weren’t able to take their chances – and we took ours,” Castaneda said.

For Sheriff, this was only a second match in the Champions League group stage.

Real dominated but Sheriff scored two excellent goals and had a third disallowed for offside, and now have six points out of six.

Sebastien Thill, who has a tattoo of himself dreaming of playing in the Champions League, smashed in the winner in the 89th minute.

“It’s the best and most important goal of my career, that’s for sure,” Thill said.

“The side were so brave with how we played and luckily enough I was able to score a bit of a stunner.”

With all the talk – now abandoned – of a breakaway European Super League for the elite, the minnows from the Moldovan league gave a timely reminder of the appeal of open competition.

Breakaway region

The club is owned by a conglomerate, called Sheriff, which effectively runs the pro-Russian separatist state of Transnistria, where the football club is based.

The little-known Transnistria region, of which Tiraspol is the capital, broke away from Moldova in a short civil war in the early 1990s. Russian-backed forces fought a separatist war that killed close to 1,000 people and resulted in the land east of Moldova’s Dniester river forming a self-declared new state.

Transnistria, also referred to as Trans Dniester, remains unrecognised by the international community. Under international law, it belongs to the Republic of Moldova, which was formed in 1991 as the Soviet Union was collapsing.

A Russian peacekeeping officer, left, a Moldavian soldier,centre, and a Transnistrian solder, right, stand guard next to the Dniester River [File: Yoray Liberman/Getty Images]

The territory has a reputation for corruption, organised crime and smuggling and is effectively run by the Sheriff holding company.

Sporting a five-pointed sheriff’s star as its logo, FC Sheriff Tiraspol takes the name from the eponymous company.

The holding company is owned by a former Soviet police officer, Viktor Gushan, who controls businesses ranging from a cognac distillery and caviar farm to supermarket and gas station chains.

“Viktor Gushan is the person with the most influence here, both in politics and economics,” said Anatoly Dirun, director of the Tiraspol School of Political Studies, told AFP.

Dirun, a former member of the ruling Renewal party financed by Sheriff, said Gushan’s people also hold all of the main leadership posts in the breakaway region, from Parliament to the prime minister’s seat to the presidency.

The company founded FC Sheriff in 1997. No club from the Moldovan league had ever qualified for the group stage of the Champions League.

For Sheriff, up next in the Champions League are Inter Milan, with qualification now very achievable in Group D, where they sit top – but the club is not getting carried away.

“We aren’t thinking about the last 16 yet as we still haven’t done anything extraordinary, we’re just going forward step by step,” said Sheriff coach Yuriy Vernydub.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Pakistani soldier killed in cross-border fire from Iran: Army

Jordan fully reopens main crossing with Syria

Before the conflict in Syria, the Nasib-Jaber crossing was a transit route for hundreds of trucks a day transporting goods between Europe and Turkey and the Gulf [File: Arwa Ibrahim/Al Jazeera]

‘Death knell’: Afghan journalists fear new Taliban media rules

To Afghan journalists, the new guidelines are the first direct sign of the Taliban trying to muzzle the nation’s media [File: EPA]

In India, demand for Russia’s expensive Sputnik vaccine sputters

Sputnik V is one of the vaccines suffering from a drop in private sales [File: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Disappointed by the US, Turkey cautiously looks to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are developing a closer alliance [File: Pavel Golovkin/Pool via Reuters]

‘Unprecedented’ power cuts in China hits homes, factories

China aims to hit peak emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 [File: Olivia Zhang/ AP]

Top US General Milley calls Afghanistan a ‘strategic failure’

Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, right, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, will testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]