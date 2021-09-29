Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Drugs

Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 30: Officials

Officials say deadly violence that involved gunfire, knives and explosions broke out after a dispute between two gangs.

More than 120 prisoners have been killed during riots and gang battles in Ecuadorian prisons so far this year [Vicente Gaibor del Pino/Reuters]
More than 120 prisoners have been killed during riots and gang battles in Ecuadorian prisons so far this year [Vicente Gaibor del Pino/Reuters]
29 Sep 2021

Officials in Ecuador say at least 30 inmates have been killed and 47 others injured in a riot between rival gangs inside a prison, the latest in a series of deadly clashes in the Andean nation’s overpopulated and understaffed prison system.

National police commander Fausto Buenano announced the higher death toll on Wednesday, a day after the riot broke out at a prison in Guayaquil, more than 400km (250 miles) southwest of the capital, Quito.

Buenano told reporters that a police and military operation had regained control of the prison after five hours and that several weapons had been seized.

“After the control and response to yesterday’s events inside the prison, we count 30 dead inmates, 47 wounded inmates, who were immediately attended to by Ministry of Health personnel,” Buenano said.

“The National Police entered and took control of wards one, three and five, where there were more deaths.”

He added that police officers responded with “non-lethal weapons” during their operation, during which they were attacked by inmates armed with pistols, revolvers and rifles.

Ecuador’s prison system has become a battleground between rival gangs linked to Mexican drug cartels [Angel DeJesus/AP Photo]

Located between Colombia and Peru, the world’s leading cocaine producers, Ecuador is a key transit point for drug shipments to the United States and Europe.

Between January and August this year, Ecuadorian authorities seized about 116 tonnes of drugs, mainly cocaine, compared with 128 tonnes in all of 2020.

Ecuador’s prison system has become a battleground between prisoners linked to Mexican drug gangs – mainly the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

The most recent violence involved gunfire, knives and explosions and was caused by a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs, officials said.

Television images showed inmates firing from the windows of the prison amid smoke and the detonation of firearms and explosives.

The government of Guayas state, where Guayaquil is located, posted images on its Twitter account showing six cooks being evacuated from one of the prison’s wings.

Last week, police confiscated two pistols, a revolver, some 500 rounds of ammunition, a hand grenade, several knives, two sticks of dynamite and homemade explosives at one of the city’s prisons.

Two weeks ago, Guayaquil’s Prison Number 4 was attacked by drones, part of “a war between international cartels”, prison authorities said. There were no casualties in that attack.

“There has been a prison crisis since 2010, with an average of 25 homicides a year, but it has accelerated significantly from 2017 to the peak of this year, in which we must have already surpassed 160 homicides,” Ecuadorian security expert Fernando Carrion told the AFP news agency.

Ecuador’s prison system suffers from overpopulation and chronic staffing shortages [Angel DeJesus/AP Photo]

In July, President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador’s prison system following several violent episodes that resulted in more than 120 inmates being killed so far this year.

In February, 79 prisoners were killed in simultaneous riots in three prisons in the country.

In July, 27 more prisoners lost their lives at Litoral penitentiary, while in September a penitentiary centre was attacked by drones but no fatalities were reported.

Ecuador’s prison system has 65 facilities designed for about 30,000 inmates – but the country’s actual prison population sits at 39,000 and the system faces chronic staffing shortages.

The country’s human rights ombudsman said there were 103 killings in prisons in 2020, with corruption enabling inmates to bring in arms and ammunition.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Prominent Rohingya leader shot dead in Bangladesh refugee camp

Mohibullah, centre, formed the Rohingya group ARPSH in a Bangladeshi camp months after the influx hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing prosecution in Myanmar in 2017 [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

Energy crunch: Three more UK power firms collapse

The UK&#39;s energy crisis is building even before the start of winter, when power and gas prices typically increase due to demand for heating [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Qatar to ease COVID restrictions after drop in cases

More than 80 percent of Qatar&#39;s population has been fully vaccinated [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Energy crunch: China mulls hiking power prices for factories

China, the world’s second-biggest economy, faces power shortages that are threatening to slow growth and further strain global supply chains [File: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]

In Pictures: In Kabul, life changing slowly under Taliban

Afghan drivers and passengers stuck in a traffic jam look at Taliban fighters riding in the back of a vehicle in Kabul. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]

Joe Biden faces defining moment in US presidency

President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House he was optimistic about prospects for approval of his policy agenda in the divided US Congress [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]