Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Politics

Americans blocked from leaving China return to US

Cynthia and Victor Liu, whose father is Chinese fugitive Liu Changming, were stopped from leaving for three years.

Analysts have warned that the latest detentions and diplomatic spats could be a troubling sign of a new era of confrontation described by some as 'hostage diplomacy' [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
Analysts have warned that the latest detentions and diplomatic spats could be a troubling sign of a new era of confrontation described by some as 'hostage diplomacy' [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
28 Sep 2021

Two American siblings prevented from leaving China since 2018 have returned to the United States, according to a US official, shortly after the US ended an extradition case against a top Huawei executive.

Cynthia and Victor Liu were not allowed to leave China because of an “exit ban” over the weekend – despite facing no criminal allegations themselves.

Their father, former bank official Liu Changming, is one of China’s most wanted fugitives and faces fraud charges.

The exit of the two Americans follows an agreement that allowed Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to return to China from Canada after US prosecutors reached a deal in a corruption case against her.

Within hours of the deal, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested shortly after Meng was and had spent more than 1,000 days in custody in China, were released to return to Canada.

Critics accused China of “hostage diplomacy” over its treatment of the two men who were accused of spying months after their initial detention. Beijing has denied that the arrests were linked.

The White House on Monday said the Canadians’ release was not a prisoner swap, but that their cases came up in a call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on September 9.

The Justice Department said its decision on Meng’s case was decided independently.

“We welcome Cynthia and Victor Liu’s return to the United States on Sunday,” said a State Department spokesperson, adding that US consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate the siblings’ exit.

“We will continue to advocate on behalf of all American citizens in the PRC subject to arbitrary detention and coercive exit bans.”

The White House declined to comment on the Americans who exited China.

Cynthia and Victor Liu’s mother, Sandra Han, continues to be detained on criminal charges in China.

Analysts have said that the release of Kovrig and Spavor, as well as the Liu siblings, shortly after Meng’s departure from Canada, could be a troubling sign of a new era of confrontation between China and western countries.

Cheng Lei, an Australian news anchor for Chinese state television, was formally arrested and accused of ‘illegally supplying state secrets overseas’ six months after she was detained in China [File: Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT)/Australia Global Alumni via AFP]

China, for instance, still holds Australian national Cheng Lei, who was known as the face of China’s English-language news channel, CGTN.

In August of last year, Cheng Lei was abruptly removed from her post and was detained by Chinese authorities. Later, she was charged with “endangering China’s national security”.

In October 2020, Australian author Yang Hengjun was also detained and was charged with espionage. He went on trial in May, but the outcome of his case remains uncertain.

During that same period, diplomatic relations between China and Australia also worsened over issues such as the political repression in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, as well as the tensions in the South China Sea.

Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

N Korea fires missile, UN envoy says has right to undertake tests

People in Seoul watch television news reports on the latest missile launch using footage from previous weapons tests [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]

US Senate fails to advance gov’t funding, debt ceiling measure

Republicans secured enough &#39;no&#39; votes on Monday to prevent the measure from advancing [File: Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters]

R&B singer R Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Several of R Kelly&#39;s accusers alleged the singer subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage [File: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo]

Energy crunch: How high will oil prices climb?

Hurricane Ida-related outages badly hit oil supply in the United States and offset the ramp-up in production that OPEC+ members agreed to increase last July [File: Angus Mordant/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban takes on ISKP, its most serious foe in Afghanistan

Taliban members inspect the site of a blast in Jalalabad [File: AFP]

China’s biggest airshow to highlight military prowess

Two J-20 stealth fighter jets of the Chinese People&#39;s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the last China Airshow in 2018 [File: Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

‘Up to 90 percent’ of UK petrol pumps dry amid panic buying

Many stations have been forced to announce that they have run out of petrol despite insistences from the government that the UK is not short of fuel [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]

Qatar Airways suffers $4bn annual loss on pandemic hit

&#39;Whilst our competitors grounded their aircraft and closed their routes, we adapted our entire commercial operation to respond to ever-evolving travel restrictions and never stopped flying,&#39; Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said in a statement on Monday [File: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg]