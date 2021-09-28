Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Religion

Nigeria police arrest 57 in Shia procession, deny casualties

Banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria say eight members shot dead by police during Abuja procession.

A screen grab shows people running during a protest in Abuja [Courtesy of Islamic Movement In Nigeria/Reuters]
A screen grab shows people running during a protest in Abuja [Courtesy of Islamic Movement In Nigeria/Reuters]
28 Sep 2021

Nigerian police said they arrested dozens of Shia Muslim followers of an outlawed group at a religious procession in the nation’s capital with a spokesperson of the group claiming eight members were shot dead during the gathering.

Abuja police denied any casualties occurred when the group, marking the religious ritual of Arbaeen, was dispersed on Tuesday

Police said they intervened to stop members of the banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as they had been causing “unnecessary hardship to motorists” along the Abuja-Kubwa expressway, adding that 57 people were arrested after IMN members attacked the police with petrol bombs and stones.

“The miscreants who were found in their numbers were promptly intercepted by the security operatives and dispersed to prevent them from causing further disruption of public order,” the police statement said.

However, Abdullahi Muhamed, an IMN member, told the Reuters news agency that participants were walking peacefully along the expressway when a team of police and soldiers fired tear gas and live ammunition at them.

IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, said security forces shot and wounded protesters.

“We were almost rounding up the procession when the police and army came and started shooting,” he said.

The IMN, a pro-Iranian group that was outlawed in 2019 for protests against the arrest of their leader Ibrahim el-Zakzaky, has clashed with Nigerian security forces for years and often marches in Abuja.

The army killed 350 IMN Shia Muslims during a religious procession in northern Nigeria in December 2015. According to rights groups, many were gunned down and burned alive.

IMN leader el-Zakzaky and his wife, who have been in custody since 2015, were freed last month after a court acquitted them of murder charges involving the death of a soldier.

But the religious leader still faces terrorism and treasonable offences charges, according to prosecutors.

Muslims make up about half of Nigeria’s population of 200 million. The overwhelming majority of them are Sunni. The Shia Muslim minority have long complained of discrimination and repression.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

China’s coal shortage could leave other countries in the dust

The dirtiest fossil fuel, which was struggling against cleaner energy sources, is now seeing its biggest comeback ever, complicating international climate talks set to begin in just a few weeks [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

What is behind the UK’s truck driver shortage?

Debut demand: Saudi power firm prices IPO at top of range

ACWA Power is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s plan to transform its energy sector, boosting renewable power generation to reduce emissions and the amount of hydrocarbons that are burned to make electricity that could be more profitably exported [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

General Milley says Trump officials knew of calls to China

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing [Patrick Semansky/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

‘Unprecedented’ power cuts in China hits homes, factories

China aims to hit peak emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 [File: Olivia Zhang/ AP]

Greece, France tout European defence autonomy with warships deal

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left), shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron following a signing ceremony of a new defence deal at The Elysee Palace in Paris on September 28, 2021 [Ludovic Marin/various sources/AFP]

Joe Biden faces defining moment in US presidency

President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House he was optimistic about prospects for approval of his policy agenda in the divided US Congress [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]