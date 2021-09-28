Skip links

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein contracts COVID

The crown prince, who had received the vaccine against the virus, showed mild symptoms and is in good health, the royal court said.

The 27-year-old prince has in the last year increased his public appearances [File: Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]
28 Sep 2021

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II has contracted COVID-19 and his parents – King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, who tested negative – will protectively self-isolate for five days, the palace has said.

“His Highness Prince Hussein, who had received the vaccine against the coronavirus, showed mild symptoms and is in very good health,” the Royal Court said in a statement on Monday.

The 27-year-old prince has in the last year increased his public appearances and is seen regularly at most of the important meetings that King Abdullah attends with local and foreign dignitaries.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania will be subject to a precautionary home quarantine for five days. The results of their COVID-19 tests came back negative.

Meanwhile, Jordan will fully reopen its main border crossing with Syria from Wednesday, government and industry officials said, as a high-level Syrian team arrived in Amman to discuss how to ease the flow of goods hit by the pandemic and years of conflict.

Jordan’s state carrier Royal Jordanian will also resume direct flights to Damascus as of October 3, an official statement on state-owned Mamlaka TV said.

Flights had been suspended due to the decade-old conflict in neighbouring Syria.

Source: News Agencies

