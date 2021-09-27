Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as officials from UAE, Bahrain, and Yemen set to address the gathering.

World leaders will speak for a sixth and final day at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will be the first to address the assembly, followed by officials from the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Yemen and Syria, among others.

The annual event, held in a hybrid format due to the coronavirus pandemic, has seen new commitments to meet climate change goals and to address vaccine inequality, as well as a stark warning from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of a world “on the edge of abyss”.

Here are all the latest updates:

42 mins ago (12:42 GMT)

Israel’s Bennett meets UAE, Bahrain officials

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has promised to continue to strengthen ties after meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minster Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar on Sunday, his office said, before his address to the UN in which he is expected to urge action against Iran’s nuclear programme.

Israel has trumpeted its new diplomatic relations with the UAE and Bahrain, brokered by Washington last year, as having helped create a regional bulwark against their shared foe, Iran.

Tehran denies pursuing atomic weaponry. It has been negotiating with world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that curbed its uranium enrichment in return for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Iran’s foreign minister on Friday estimated talks would start again “very soon”, but gave no specific date.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, centre, meets with officials from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York City [File: Avi Ohayon/The Associated Press]

