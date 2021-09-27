Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Courts

R&B singer R Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

R Kelly faces the possibility of decades in prison for crimes including violating an anti-sex trafficking US law.

Several of R Kelly's accusers alleged the singer subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage [File: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo]
Several of R Kelly's accusers alleged the singer subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage [File: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo]
27 Sep 2021

R&B superstar R Kelly has been convicted in a sex trafficking trial in the United States after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.

A jury of seven men and five women on Monday found Kelly, 54, guilty of all nine counts, including racketeering, on their second day of deliberations.

Kelly wore a face mask below black-rimmed glasses and remained motionless with eyes downcast, as the verdict was read in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors alleged that the entourage of managers and aides who helped Kelly meet girls – and keep them obedient and quiet – amounted to a criminal enterprise. Two people have been charged with Kelly in a separate federal case pending in Chicago.

He faces the possibility of decades in prison for crimes, including violating the Mann Act, an anti-sex trafficking law that prohibits taking anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose”. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

One of Kelly’s lawyers, Deveraux Cannick, said he was disappointed and hoped to appeal. “I think I’m even more disappointed the government brought the case in the first place, given all the inconsistencies,” Cannick said.

Several accusers testified in lurid detail during the trial, alleging that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

For years, the public and news media seemed to be more amused than horrified by allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors, starting with Kelly’s illegal marriage to the R&B phenom Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15.

His records and concert tickets kept selling. Other artists continued to record his songs, even after he was arrested in 2002 and accused of making a recording of himself sexually abusing and urinating on a 14-year-old girl.

Widespread public condemnation did not come until a widely watched docuseries called, Surviving R. Kelly, helped make his case a signifier of the #MeToo era. This gave voice to accusers who wondered if their stories were previously ignored because they were Black women.

“To the victims in this case, your voices were heard and justice was finally served,” said acting US Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis on Monday.

Gloria Allred, a lawyer for some of Kelly’s accusers, said outside the court that “Mr Kelly is the worst” of all the predators she has gone after – a list that includes Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.

At the trial, several of Kelly’s accusers testified without using their real names to protect their privacy. Jurors were shown homemade videos of Kelly engaging in sex acts that prosecutors said were not consensual. The defence labelled the accusers “groupies” and “stalkers”.

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been jailed without bail since 2019. The New York case is only part of the legal peril facing the singer. He also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. Trial dates in those cases have yet to be set.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

US Senate fails to advance gov’t funding, debt ceiling measure

Republicans secured enough &#39;no&#39; votes on Monday to prevent the measure from advancing [File: Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters]

Energy crunch: How high will oil prices climb?

Hurricane Ida-related outages badly hit oil supply in the United States and offset the ramp-up in production that OPEC+ members agreed to increase last July [File: Angus Mordant/Reuters]

Women of colour in US still face greater barriers at work: Report

McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.org&#39;s seventh annual report examined data from 423 major companies, surveyed more than 65,000 employees and conducted interviews with people from diverse backgrounds to take stock of how American women are faring more than a year and a half into the coronavirus pandemic [File: Jason Alden/Bloomberg]

Man charged with murder of British teacher Sabina Nessa

Flowers and candles are laid during a vigil in memory of Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square, in London [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban takes on ISKP, its most serious foe in Afghanistan

Taliban members inspect the site of a blast in Jalalabad [File: AFP]

A vote for ‘stability’: World reacts to Germany election outcome

SDP leader Olaf Scholz led his party to a tight victory in Sunday&#39;s vote [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]

Afghanistan envoy withdraws from UN General Assembly debate

Isaczai has not commented on the withdrawal [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

Photographing Afghanistan: ‘I was looking at a dead man’

Abdul Jalil, an Afghan local police commander, third from left, is seen alongside other fighters during a short lull in a five-hour firefight with the Taliban in Pay-E Moluk village, Panjwayi district, Kandahar, on April 30, 2013. Jalil was killed fighting the Taliban days after this photo was taken [John D McHugh/Al Jazeera]