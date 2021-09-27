Skip links

N Korea fires projectile, UN envoy says has right to test arms

South Korea says unidentified projectile was fired early on Tuesday morning, the third weapons launch this month.

South Korean soldiers patrol near the border with North Korea. Pyongyang launched an unidentified projectile on Tuesday morning [File: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]
27 Sep 2021

North Korea fired at least one projectile into the sea early on Tuesday morning, South Korea’s military said, shortly before Pyongyang’s representative told the United Nations the country had the right to test weapons because of the “hostile” policies directed against it.

At least one unidentified projectile was launched into the sea off North Korea’s eastern coast on Tuesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

It is the third launch this month after Pyongyang previously tested a “strategic” cruise missile and a railway-borne ballistic missile.

The JCS did not immediately offer details about Tuesday’s launch, including whether or not the projectile was a ballistic missile banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions, how far it flew and where the launch took place, Yonhap news agency said.

The launch took place shortly before North Korea’s UN envoy, Kim Song, addressed the organisation’s annual meeting in New York.

Kim told the UN that Pyongyang had the right to develop weapons and would not endanger the security of the United States, South Korea and neighbouring countries and was responding to the “hostile” policy of the US.

“We are just building up our national defence in order to defend ourselves and reliably safeguard the security and peace of the country,” he said.

If the US gave up its hostility, North Korea would “respond willingly at any time”, he added.

“But it is our judgement that there is no prospect at the present stage for the US to really withdraw its hostile policy.”

The administration of US Joe Biden has reviewed its North Korea policies and has said it is ready to hold talks with Pyongyang anywhere at any time. Talks on denuclearisation have been stalled since the collapse of a 2019 summit between then President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

