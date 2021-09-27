Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Crime

Man charged with murder of British teacher Sabina Nessa

Police say 36-year-old Koci Selamaj charged with murder of female teacher found dead near her home in London.

Flowers and candles are laid during a vigil in memory of Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square, in London [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
Flowers and candles are laid during a vigil in memory of Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square, in London [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
27 Sep 2021

British police say they have charged a man with the murder of female teacher Sabina Nessa who was found dead near her home in London, a killing that again raised public anger about violence towards women.

Nessa, 28, left her home in Kidbrooke, south London, on the evening of September 17 to make the five-minute walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend.

She never arrived and her body was found in the park nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves.

Police said on Monday they have charged 36-year-old Koci Selamaj who is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday.

The suspect is understood to have been working as a food delivery driver.

Police had earlier released CCTV footage of a man seen along Nessa’s route on the night she was killed, asking anyone who recognised him to contact them immediately.

Police said the man is believed to have been carrying a reflective red object that he may have been trying to conceal up his sleeve.

Nessa was a teacher at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, southeast London.

Vigils were held in the local area and across the United Kingdom to remember Nessa and to highlight violence against women.

On Friday, hundreds of people, including her sister, gathered for a candlelit vigil organised in Pegler Square, London.

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Nessa’s sister, broke down as she addressed crowds.

“Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it – our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words,” she said. “No family should go through what we are going through.”

Nessa’s death has fueled concerns that women are not safe on the streets of the UK’s capital.

Her killing came six months after there was a huge public outcry and demands for action after another woman, Sarah Everard, was abducted, raped and murdered in south London in March by a police officer.

The Everard case shocked the country and saw thousands take to the streets to denounce violence against women.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Biden receives COVID booster, urges Americans to get vaccinated

President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve to receive a COVID-19 booster jab at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, on Monday [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Biden administration unveils new proposal to protect Dreamers

Since 2012, more than 825,000 immigrants have enrolled in DACA. In addition to shielding them from deportation [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

South Sudan dismisses UN report on corruption

The UN&#39;s Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan warned last week that the plunder risks derailing an already fragile peace process in the world&#39;s newest nation [Ebrahim Hamid/AFP]

Canada’s Green Party chief stepping down after election loss

Annamie Paul won the Green Party leadership last year, but had failed to win a seat in Parliament and was in a battle with the party&#39;s federal council [Chris Helgren/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban takes on ISKP, its most serious foe in Afghanistan

Taliban members inspect the site of a blast in Jalalabad [File: AFP]

Afghanistan envoy withdraws from UN General Assembly debate

Isaczai has not commented on the withdrawal [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

‘Up to 90 percent’ of UK petrol pumps dry amid panic buying

Many stations have been forced to announce that they have run out of petrol despite insistences from the government that the UK is not short of fuel [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]

Photographing Afghanistan: ‘I was looking at a dead man’

Abdul Jalil, an Afghan local police commander, third from left, is seen alongside other fighters during a short lull in a five-hour firefight with the Taliban in Pay-E Moluk village, Panjwayi district, Kandahar, on April 30, 2013. Jalil was killed fighting the Taliban days after this photo was taken [John D McHugh/Al Jazeera]