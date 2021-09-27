Skip links

News|Emmanuel Macron

Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair

Macron walks through crowd when an egg hits his shoulder and bounces off without breaking.

In June, Macron was slapped in the face by a man as he was greeting the public in a small town in southeastern France [Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP]
27 Sep 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has been hit on the shoulder by an egg thrown at him during a visit to an international food trade fair in the city of Lyon.

A video of the incident, that took place on Monday, has been widely shared on social media and shows Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounced off him without breaking.

Two bodyguards can be seen immediately getting closer to the president to protect his shoulders.

The video also shows a man being taken away from the scene by other bodyguards.

Reporters at the scene heard Macron saying, “if he has something to tell me, then he can come.”

No details have been released by authorities on the identity or the motivations of the man.

In June, Macron was slapped in the face by a man as he was greeting the public in a small town in southeastern France.

He then denounced “violence” and “stupidity”. The man was ordered to serve four months in jail.

The slap prompted a wide show of support for France’s head of state from politicians across the ideological spectrum.

Macron, like his predecessors, enjoys spending time in meet-and-greets with members of the public.

Called “crowd baths” in French, they have long been a staple of French politics.

A slightly more than six months before France’s next presidential election, Macron, 43, has not yet announced his reelection bid but is expected to do so.

Source: News Agencies

