Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits south of Philippines capital

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Occidental Mindoro province.

26 Sep 2021
|
Updated
4 minutes ago

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 has struck south of the Philippines capital Manila.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake struck at a depth of 74km (46 miles) and that aftershocks and damage could be expected.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Occidental Mindoro province, and it was felt in Manila.

The quake struck off Batangas province on Luzon island at 1:12 am (17:12 GMT), with residents in the nearby capital of Manila woken by their buildings shaking.

The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent quakes, particularly in the south.

More to follow

Source: News Agencies
