Leaders of Palestinian Authority, Germany, Nigeria, Pakistan and Japan among speakers as annual gathering continues.

The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly continues with a fourth day of high-level meetings and addresses from world leaders.

Friday’s list of speakers includes the leaders of the Palestinian Authority, Germany, Nigeria, Pakistan and Japan.

On Thursday, leaders from across Africa condemned the unequal distribution of coronavirus vaccines, as access remains extremely limited on the continent.

This year’s gathering kicked off with a stark appeal from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who warned the world is on the “edge of an abyss” that can only be averted through global cooperation.

Here are all the latest updates:

12 mins ago (13:28 GMT)

Iran says talks on nuclear deal to resume ‘very soon’

Iran will return to negotiations on resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal “very soon,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters on the sidelines of the UNGA.

“We are not seeking to quit the negotiating table,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

“We will certainly pursue a negotiation that serves the rights and interests of our nation.”

The foreign minister also described conversations between Iranian and Saudi officials as “constructive” and he said Tehran had put forward dynamic proposals towards achieving peace in Yemen.

Iran’s President’s Ebrahim Raisi remotely addressed the 76th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday. [File: Timothy A Clary/Reuters]

56 mins ago (12:44 GMT)

Youth return to streets worldwide to fight climate change

Young people around the world began taking to the streets to demand urgent action to avert disastrous climate change, in their largest protest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strike takes place five weeks before the UN COP26 summit, which aims to secure more ambitious climate action from world leaders to drastically cut the greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet.

A landmark UN climate science report in August warned that human activity has already locked in climate disruptions for decades – but that rapid, large-scale action to reduce emissions could still stave off some of the most destructive effects.

Activists hold banners during a protest march as part of the Fridays for Future climate movement’s initiatives, in New Delhi, India [File: Manish Swarup/The Associated Press]

1 hour ago (12:33 GMT)

Top UN official urges Myanmar action ‘before it’s too late’

Michelle Bachelet, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, has warned of a human rights catastrophe under military rule in Myanmar and urged the international community to do more to prevent the conflict in the country from getting worse.

“The national consequences are terrible and tragic – the regional consequences could also be profound,” Bachelet said in a statement. “The international community must redouble its efforts to restore democracy and prevent wider conflict before it is too late.”

The warning comes as the military rulers of Myanmar have sought representation in the UN. More than 350 Myanmar and international civil society organisations have urged the global body to continue to recognise the representative of the removed government, Kyaw Moe Tun.

The UN Credentials Committee is expected to consider the issue in the coming weeks.

Read more here.

Rights groups have urged the UN to continue to recognise Kyaw Moe Tun as the representative of Myanmar. [File: AFP]