Quad leaders to tackle ‘key challenges’ at White House summit

Leaders of US, India, Australia and Japan gather at the White House as Biden pushes to boost Indo-Pacific alliances.

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan, Australia and India are expected to announce several joint initiatives, including efforts to combat climate change and address the COVID pandemic in the first in-person summit for the Quad Indo-Pacific alliance.

The meeting on Friday aimed to cement the partnership amid global challenges and growing competition with China in the Indo-Pacific region.

At the start of the meeting, Biden announced a fellowship programme to allow students from the four countries to pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at United States universities.

The US president said the countries are coming “coming together to take on key challenges of our age, from COVID to climate to emerging technologies”.

“We know how to get things done, and we are up to the challenge,” Biden added in opening remarks at the meeting.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison echoed Biden’s remarks, lauding a push by the four countries announced earlier this year to produce one billion COVID-19 vaccines.

“We believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific, because we know that’s what delivers a strong, stable and prosperous region,” Morrison said.





The Quad, formally known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is seen as a counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific region. Its leaders met virtually for the first time in March.

“What these four leaders … are really here to discuss is China, and the growing influence of China in all aspects of life, not just for their respective countries, but around the world now,” said Al Jazeera’s White House Correspondent Kimberly Halkett.

The Quad summit comes as Washington puts greater emphasis on partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced a security pact with the United Kingdom and Australia. The new alliance, dubbed AUKUS, will see Washington and London help Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

China strongly condemned AUKUS calling it an “extremely irresponsible” threat to regional stability.

US officials say both the Quad and AUKUS are intended to increase cooperation between allies and are not aimed against allies.

“At the outset of the administration, the president indicated that he wanted to take this institution – that’s an informal gathering of leading democracies in the Indo-Pacific – and basically lift it both to the leader level and to ensure that we are working together to build better lines of communication and strengthening cooperation and habits of cooperation amongst us,” a US administration official told reporters before the summit.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the Quad is “not a security meeting or security apparatus”.

Biden says ties with India are ‘destined to be stronger, closer and tighter’ [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met with Biden at the White House earlier on Friday, said the Quad will be a “force for global good”.

“I’m confident that our cooperation, under Quad, will ensure prosperity and peace in the Indo-Pacific and in the world,” he said.

Like other Quad countries, India has endured cooling relations with China with a border dispute between the two countries escalating into deadly clashes last year.

Biden had offered a warm welcome to Modi, invoking the heritage of US Vice President Kamala Harris whose mother was Indian.

“I think that the relationship between India and the United States – the largest democracies in the world – is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter, and I think he can benefit the whole world,” Biden said.