World leaders speak on day three of UN General Assembly: Live

Leaders of South Africa, Iraq, Libya National Unity Government among those to speak on Thursday.

General view of the United Nations Security Council meeting during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City [John Minchillo/Pool via Reuters]
23 Sep 2021
|
Updated
44 minutes ago

World leaders are speaking for a third day at the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The leaders of South Africa, Iraq and Libya’s national unity government are among those slated to address the world gathering in New York on Thursday.

During opening remarks on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a world on the “edge of an abyss” as he urged countries to up engagement with the organisation.

On Wednesday, the leaders of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and the United Kingdom were among those to address the assembly. Meanwhile, the US hosted a vaccine summit and pledged to increase Washington’s global donations of doses by 500,000, bringing the total through 2022 to 1.1 billion.

Here are all the latest updates:

SA president says vaccine inequality ‘indictment on humanity’

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the unequal distribution of vaccines across the world “an indictment on humanity.”

More than 5.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally during the past year, representing about 43 percent of the global population.

But there are vast disparities in distribution, with many lower-income nations struggling to vaccinate even the most vulnerable share of their populations. Some have yet 2 to 3 percent vaccination rates.

Ramaphosa was among several African leaders slated to address vaccine inequality on Thursday.

South Africa’s President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa remotely addressesd the 76th session of the UNGA in a pre-recorded message. [The Associated Press]

Iran says ‘serious progress’ in talks with Saudi Arabia

Talks between Tehran and Riyadh have led to “serious progress” on the issue of Gulf security, an Iranian foreign ministry official said.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of UNGA, ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh Khatibzadeh said the talks were “good” and called for countries to settle regional issues between themselves, without foreign interference.

“Serious progress has been made on the subject of security in the Gulf,” state news agency IRNA quoted Khatibzadeh as saying.

Shia-majority Iran and Sunni kingpin Saudi Arabia, on opposing sides in multiple regional conflicts, have been engaged in talks since April with the aim of improving relations, for the first time since cutting ties in 2016.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 76th session of the UN General Assembly from Tehran [AFP]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
