US to double COVID-19 vaccine purchases for global distribution

Biden set to announce the new total of 1.1 billion vaccines for global distribution during a summit with world leaders.

President Joe Biden is set to announce that the United States will double its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines to send to other countries to 1.1 billion doses.

The commitment will increase doses purchased by the US for global distribution by 500 million through 2022, two senior Biden administration officials said, hours before Biden is set to host a virtual vaccine summit on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The White House said Biden will use the summit to press other countries to “commit to a higher level of ambition” in their vaccine sharing plans. The officials said the White House will publicly release the targets for well-off nations and nonprofits after the summit concludes.

Addressing the UNGA on Tuesday, Biden called for a “collective act of science and political will” to combat the pandemic.

“We need to act now to get shots in arms as fast as possible and expand access to oxygen, test, treatments to save lives around the world,” he said, adding the US had already shipped more than 160 million vaccine doses to 100 countries.





The appeal came as world leaders, aid groups and global health organisations are growing increasingly vocal about the slow pace of global vaccinations and the inequity of access to shots between residents of wealthier and poorer nations.

Still, the purchase announced by the US reflects only a fraction of what will be necessary to meet a goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the global population – and 70 percent of the citizens of each nation – by next September’s UN meeting.

Scientific ‘triumph’, political ‘failure’

More than 5.9 billion COVID-19 doses have been administered globally over the past year, representing about 43 percent of the global population.

But there are vast disparities in distribution, with many lower-income nations struggling to vaccinate even the most vulnerable share of their populations, and some yet to exceed two percent to three percent vaccination rates.

Several leaders used their UNGA speeches to address the inequality.

“We have observed failures of multilateralism to respond in an equitable, coordinated way to the most acute moments. The existing gaps between nations with regard to the vaccination process are unheard of,” Colombian President Iván Duque said on Tuesday at the UN.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said the “triumph” of speedy vaccine development was offset by political “failure” that produced inequitable distribution.

“In science, cooperation prevailed; in politics, individualism. In science, shared information reigned; in politics, reserve. In science, teamwork predominated; in politics, isolated effort,” Piñera said.





The World Health Organization says only 15 percent of promised donations of vaccines – from rich countries that have access to large quantities of them – have been delivered.

The UN health agency has said it wants countries to fulfil their dose-sharing pledges “immediately” and make shots available for programmes that benefit poor countries and Africa, in particular.

Meanwhile, COVAX, the UN-backed programme to ship vaccines to all countries has struggled with production issues, supply shortages and a near-cornering of the market for vaccines by the wealthy nations, missing almost all of its short-term distribution targets.