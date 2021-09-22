Skip to Content
Live
News|Courts

Border police can ethnically profile people, Dutch court rules

Hague District Court says that ethnicity can be used to single out passengers for checks, but activists pledge to appeal.

The decision came in a case brought against the government by two citizens who argued that they were singled out for checks by officers from the country's Marechaussee police force because of the colour of their skin [Mike Corder/AP]
The decision came in a case brought against the government by two citizens who argued that they were singled out for checks by officers from the country's Marechaussee police force because of the colour of their skin [Mike Corder/AP]
22 Sep 2021

A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat that rights activists immediately promised to appeal.

The decision on Wednesday came in a case brought against the government by two citizens, backed by rights groups, who argued that they were singled out for checks by officers from the country’s Marechaussee police force because of the colour of their skin.

Lawyers told the court that one plaintiff, Mpanzu Bamenga, a city councillor from Eindhoven who was born in Congo, was selected for a check as he returned to the Netherlands on a flight from Rome in part because he “didn’t look Dutch”.

“Every time that I’m coming home to my country, the Netherlands, I’m being stopped because of my ethnicity,” Bamenga told The Associated Press.

“We hoped that today that the court basically would rule that ethnicity cannot be part of a risk profile, but the court ruled different and that’s very disappointing,” he said.

He promised to keep pursuing the case for as long as it takes.

“We have a very big mission — a mission of equal rights, a mission of equal opportunities,” he said. “It’s not a sprint … it’s definitely a marathon. We know it’s going to be a long road and we are willing to fight for it and we will.”

The Hague District Court ruled that ethnicity can be one of the criteria for singling out passengers, but not the only one. The checks are carried out at airports and on trains and buses from European Union destinations to prevent people illegally coming and staying in the Netherlands.

“The court says that the checks, as they’re carried out by the Royal Marechaussee, are not contrary to the prohibition on discrimination,” spokeswoman Jeannette Honee said.

But lawyer Jelle Klaas called the decision “incomprehensible”, adding it was a “missed chance” that “leaves open the door for ethnic profiling.”

The defence ministry, which is in charge of the border police, did not immediately return a call from the AP seeking comment.

The case comes against a backdrop of a broader debate about race, inequality and discrimination in the Netherlands.

Dagmar Oudshoorn, director of the Dutch branch of Amnesty International, which was involved in the case, said Wednesday’s decision “not only throws international human rights law out of the window, but also tramples on Article 1 of the Dutch constitution.”

The constitution’s first article says that discrimination based on “religion, belief, political opinion, race or gender, or on any other grounds whatsoever” is outlawed.

Dionne Abdoelhafiezkhan from Dutch NGO Controle Alt Delete said the ruling was “highly disappointing”.

“The harmful practice of racial profiling will remain a day-to-day reality. Every time non-white Dutch citizens return home, they run the risk of being singled out because of the colour of their skin,” she said.

As the Black Lives Matter movement swept the world last year, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded that racial inequality was not unique to the United States.

“There are also people living in the Netherlands who in that regard feel that they don’t fully fit in, that they can’t play a full role in this society,” he said. “That is also a Dutch problem. There is racism here, too. There is discrimination here, too.”

Source: AP

Related

More from News

Lebanese ex-minister files complaint to remove Beirut blast judge

More than 200 people were killed in the the Beirut blast on August 4, 2020, after a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored unsafely at the port for years, detonated [File: Wael Hamzeh/EPA]

UBS trader sues employer, claiming ‘stress’ harmed mental health

The case offers a window into the stressful world of trading, and the mental toll it can have on workers under pressure to drive profits and not make costly mistakes [File: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg]

WHO warns low air quality kills 7 million a year, issues new AQGs

The Eiffel Tower is surrounded by a small-particle haze which hangs above the skyline in Paris [File: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]

‘Get a grip’: British PM urges France to move on from AUKUS row

Johnson&#39;s remarks came after France last week recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia over the AUKUS agreement [File: Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP]
Most Read

At Afghanistan’s ‘Guantanamo’, ex-inmates recount abuse, torture

Hamza recounts the torture he endured during his imprisonment at Bagram [Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska/Al Jazeera]

Has the Delta variant changed the symptoms of COVID-19?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Pakistan’s Imran Khan warns of ‘civil war’ in Afghanistan

Imran Khan&#39;s government has repeatedly called for the world to engage with the Taliban [File: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters]

Trump sues niece, New York Times over tax report

Former President Donald Trump, who has cultivated his image as a successful businessman, has long shielded details of his personal finances from the public [File: LM Otero/The Associated Press]